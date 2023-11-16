Our mission is to redefine, amplifyAfrica’s cultural wealth – Mamou Daffe

By Japhet Davidson

Mamou Daffe, president of African Culture Fund ACF, a pan-African organization that aims to support the cultural and creative sector has reiterated its mission to redefine and amplify Africa’s cultural wealth and further professionalise its initiatives to transform the creative sector.

The body which is a convergence of cultural funding resources to facilitate the financing of culture to both financial partners and project promoters made the submission during their meeting with artists, actors, art promoters and gallery owners from Nigeria in Lagos.

The body which was established four years ago with headquarters in Bamako, Mali came into being in response to the inability of many young people in the creative industry to get sponsors or grants both from individuals or government.

During the meeting which was held at the National Museum, Lagos, Nigeria, Abdulaye Konnete, one of the directors of ACF stated that the organisation which is dedicated to championing African heritage is to assist the upcoming and young artists. According to him, “the body has assisted many creative stars in the continent.”

Konnate disclosed that they raise funds and give out to artists to enable them excel in the industry. And that funds are raised through the sale of artworks donated by the older artists, collectors and promoters.

Continuing, Konnate who pointed out that not much is known about the ACF in Nigeria stated that “Nigeria’s creative sector is very important to Africa, so there is the need to spread the message about the fund to Nigerians so that they can donate and benefit from it.”

He then called on African artists especially those from Nigeria to support the ACF by donating artworks to the body instead of just supporting foreign bodies. Pointing out that many artists from Nigeria has already applied for the grant and many had benefited from it.

On how to apply for the grant, applicants should go to the website and get the information and apply through online. The applicant will state what he/she want to do with the grant and after screening, the qualified ones will be selected.

Also speaking, Oussama Rifali, a director of ACF, who noted that there are so many issues and challenges in the world of today said, “I believe that art and culture is one of the best way to address such common issues in life. The main objective is to provide the funds for the creativity of artists and cultural advocates to address these challenges.”

Earlier in his address, ACF president, Daffe who sees culture as the solution to all other issues commended all the partners for the support. “Your unwavering support for the African cultural initiative is the driving force behind our mission to redefine and amplify Africa’s cultural wealth and further professionalize its creative sector. Your generosity and ongoing commitment have enabled us to support projects and initiatives that transform our societies and promote our unique cultural identity.”

Speaking at the event, Mr George Edozie, a Nigerian artist who was appointed as the focal point in Nigeria donated one art work to the body, and promised to inform other artists about the ACF so that they too can donate works to support the younger ones.

On her part, one of the beneficiaries, Ganiyat Sani, a cultural manager who had participated in their training explained how the training became a turning point in her life. “It exposed me to the international community, meeting and interacting with other African artists. My project was selected and I got the opportunity to transform my cultural practices. I encourage young artists to get informed about ACF and key into the system.”

Also speaking, Dr Mudi Onobrakpeya, a representative of Association of Gallery Owners, AGAN, who commended the organisers said that he has been looking for ways to connect to the organisation. He promised to inform other gallery owners in Nigeria about ACF.