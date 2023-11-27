Our culture unique, no room for social vices – ODU

By Dickson Omobola

Ozubulu Development Union, ODU, Lagos branch has dissociated the Ozubulu people of Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State from all forms of social vices, saying its culture is unique and gives no room for such ills.

Chairman of ODU, Chief Charles Egwu, who spoke at the foundation’s cultural day themed: ‘Think, Power Philosophy & Youth Empowerment’ in Lagos, said the event was important because it was aimed at displaying Ozubulu’s culture, fostering unity and empowering youths.

Egwu said kidnapping, divorce, drug abuse and failure to be hardworking aren’t part of their way of life.

He said: “We want to showcase our culture to the world. The culture we are showcasing are the things of entertainment, the things that gladden the hearts of our people and bring us together. It is also to show love and to encourage that we continue to live together. Through this event, we want to tell the world that our culture isn’t drug abuse.

“We want to tell people that kidnapping isn’t part of our culture. Ritualism isn’t part of our culture. We are dissociating ourselves from such things and dissuading people from such. We are vehement about this and we would want the world to know that our culture is positive. We are encouraging other people to follow suit because you don’t just exhibit your culture for exhibition sake, but in the course of doing so, you promote what is in your culture and denounce what isn’t your culture.”

On his part, Onowu of Ozubulu, Chief Norbert Mbegbu said: “Every organised community has a culture and it is necessary for the community to exhibit it, so that other people will know who they are. We have taken this day as a special way to tell the people in Lagos and all over the world where we are coming from, and what we stand for because the culture of a man determines who he is. We want people to know who we are. Ozubulu is a very industrious and commercialised enclave in Anambra State. All over the world, we are known to have a lot of successful businessmen and intellectuals.”