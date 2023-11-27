Our concerns ahead of COP28 – HOMEF

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS big polluters continue to heat up the environment with Greenhouse Gas Emissions, GHEs, a nonprofit organization, Health of Mother Earth Foundation, HOMEF, weekend, raised concerns ahead of Conference of Party, COP28, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, about lack of action on recommendations from previous COPs.

The Director, HOMEF, Arc Nnimmo Bassey, described COP as annual ritual of no achievements, rather hijacked by lobbyists sponsored by polluters.

According to Nnimmo Bassey, the United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, recently issued an Emissions Gap Report that indicates an increasing speed to a catastrophic plunge of the world as far as climate change impacts are concerned.

He also said the report shows chasm between emissions cut pledges and climate outcome prospects.

Meanwhile, the HOMEF boss said there should be a reverse course, which is means turning “our backs on coal, oil, and fossil gas.”

According to him, the Emissions Gap report reveals that temperatures already topped 1.5C for 86 days this year. The report also warns that the chance of keeping to 1.5C limit of the Paris Agreement is a slim 14 per cent and will require deep emissions cuts by the big polluters. With this prognosis, it appears that COP28 will be a flaming COP. It may also be an avenue for a ritualistic elegy for a planet whose inhabitants fiddle while the flames leapt at the rafters.

He said: “COP28 seems set to be a hollow ritual of climate action avoidance while nations hoist scarecrows that are mere totems to indolence.

“This prognosis may seem harsh, but from the vocations weather events recorded in recent months, increased water stress, desertification, floods and droughts, there is no way to sugar coat the climate vinegar we are serving ourselves.

“It is sad that we are forced to attribute agency to all humans when we see climate change as a marker of an anthropogenic age.

“We should be fair to the millions that are vulnerable to climate impacts but have contributed nothing to the crisis.

“It has been argued that the climate harming actions were not taken by a majority of humans and placing the blame on everyone is unfair.

“It can be said that the basic justice principle of the UNFCCC, the Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR) attempted to address the fact that everyone is not equally responsible for wrecking the planet.

“The “common” underscores the fact that there is a causative commonality because no matter how minuscule the contribution may be, every living human exhale carbon dioxide and that most likely ascends into the atmosphere if it is not trapped by the trees, soils, or ocean.

“Adopting or accepting the principle demands that those who contributed the most to the crisis should also take responsibility for the consequences.

“To underscore this, the Emissions Gap report sums up that “emissions remain unequally distributed within and between countries, reflecting global patterns of inequality”.

“The latest report shows that several points of no return will be reached if temperature increases climb as projected. Some of these changes would include the rapid melting of the ice sheets and the drying out of the Amazon forests.

“This would mean that, for humans, large parts of the world will be uninhabitable.COP28 marks the halfway between 2021 and 2030 when the world’s governments should have done enough to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C (or well below 2C) above pre-industrial levels.

“The COP will thus be a moment for taking inventory of what has been done, not done, or must be done. This inventory is termed a stocktake.

“A Land Gap Report by scientists from the University of Melbourne’s Melbourne Climate Resource examined updated NDC pledges and found that high emitting, high-income countries heavily rely on land use to offset their emissions. Australia, Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States of America, account for about 75% of the total land required for this mathematical carbon offsetting.

“These land use carbon offsetting would require about 1 billion hectares of land mostly for tree planting to implement their mitigation pledges.

“Pledges of this sort ignore scientific and ecological principles and compounds the multiple crises the world is mired in by the encouragement of land grabbing, displacement of indigenous people, threats to food security as well as livelihoods, and ecosystems disruption.

“The agenda for this catastrophe was set by the voluntary approach to emissions reduction adopted by both the Copenhagen Accord and the Paris Agreement.

“The adoption of a voluntary emissions reduction pathway is a direct subversion of both climate science and justice.”