Otti to new Perm Secs: Shun corruption, don’t fight with commissioners

Governor Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Abia state Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has sworn in the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries into the State civil service with a charge for them to shun corruption and do things differently as they discharge their duties.

He also warned the new permanent secretaries against engaging in rivalry with Commissioners in their ministries but to guide and support them to succeed in their duties.

Speaking at the Government House, Umuahia, after the oath of office and allegiance were administered on the 24 new permanent secretaries by the Director in charge, Ministry of Justice, Barr. Emenike Okoro, Otti, further charged the new permanent secretaries to strive to improve themselves in knowledge so as to add value to the system.

He said; “In the new Abia which we are progressively building, we are more interested in what you can bring to the table. Competence and character for us would always take precedence over place of origin or the religion you profess.

“You have not been chosen because you are perfect. You must therefore strive to constantly improve yourself, learn, relearn and unlearn. You should be prepared to do things differently.

“We expect to see more digitalization of civil service operations and I encourage you to work with all critical stakeholders in this regard.”

The Governor disclosed that the Commissioner for Science and Technology and his Digital Economy counterpart as well as his own office would drive the process of digitalization of the civil service.

“In the next 24 months, we shall fully migrate to digital platforms for processing and storing official data, retrieving and transferring them securely from place to place as may be needed. When the new system becomes fully operational, individuals and businesses would no longer need to travel to Umuahia or even any Local Government headquarters to submit files, process payments or make a complaint from the comfort of their home from any part of the world or at any time of the day”

The Governor explained that the selection of the 24 Permanent Secretaries were thoroughly done.

“I can recall that at the beginning, there were over 320 applicants that went through the process but 24 emerged successful.

“In selecting the new Permanent Secretaries, the e only thing that matters to us is professionalism, a robust understanding of the place of civil service in driving government policies and programmes successfully.

“We may not have selected perfect individuals, but I am confident the choices we have made aligned strongly with vision of the new civil service we want to build in the State.”

Speaking on behalf of the new permanent secretaries, Mrs. Ngozi Queen Obioma expressed to the Governor for appointing them as his first set of Permanent Secretaries in his administration.

She assured that they would work in line with the civil service reform agenda of the present administration and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The newly sworn-in permanent secretaries include,Lady Joy Maduka, Ngozi Queen Obioma, Paul Ogwubunka, Uche Ukpabia Ukeje, Okezie Godwin Chukwudike, Justine Oluchi Ebo, Ogechukwu I.Maduka, Izuchukwu Onwughara, Obi-Chianakwalam Elechi Agatha, , Ifenyinwa B. Uma-Kalu, Ogechi Becky Oguama, Ijeoma Clara Dim, Nwanyieze O.Otum, Ugonma Mercy Jimonu, Benson Ojeikere, Uchechukwu Kalu and Ikechukwu Chidozie Oriuwa.

Others are; Ijeoma Adanma Aguwa, Florence Chidinma Nwogu, Magdalene Kalu Onwu,Ezinne Judith Ngwakwe, Cyril Chibuike Nwaigwe, Ugochukwu Elefue Kingston and Onwuegbu Christopher Nlewedim.