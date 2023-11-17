Otti begins payment of 8-yr salary arrears of Abia judiciary workers

Governor Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti has commenced the payment of eight-year salary arrears owed judiciary workers in Abia State.

This was contained in an appreciation message to the Governor by the State Chairman of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, Comrade Oracle Chinedu Eze.

“It is with a grateful heart full of joy and happiness that I, on behalf of the entire Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria members and executive, wish to appreciate you for the first batch of the CONJUSS arrears paid yesterday (November 15, 2023)”, the JUSUN boss wrote.

“Sir, we are most grateful. May the Almighty God bless you mightily, and remain lifted,” he added in the message conveyed through the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Ikechukwu Uwanna.

He also expressed their gratitude to the Governor for fulfilling his promise of prompt and regular salary payments.

The workers, who had been owed since January 2015, had embarked on an indefinite strike against the immediate past government in the state to press home their demands, shortly before Governor Otti assumed office on May 29, 2023.

They had also demanded the confirmation of Justice Lilian Abai as the substantive Chief Judge of the state after she had been in an acting capacity for over six months.

The workers also demanded the payment of the arrears of the Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure, leave allowances and judicial autonomy.

However, out of the four demands, the previous administration was only able to grant one, the confirmation of the Chief Judge, and that was after the then Governor-elect, Dr. Otti, had declared that he would confirm Justice Abai, after being sworn in as Governor.

The intervention of Governor Otti and the promise to pay the outstanding salary arrears led to the calling off of the strike action by the workers under the aegis of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Abia State Chapter, in June 2023.

In fulfilment of that promise, the Abia State Government has begun payment of the consolidated salary arrears of the members of JUSUN.