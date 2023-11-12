OT King says he’s ready to conquer music scene

By Ayo Onikoyi

Afrobeat music sensation, Adebowale Oluwasegun Olaitan, also known as OT King has hinted about his intention to capture the music industry and make a mark with his music.

Despite being a fresh face in the music industry, OT King’s unwavering drive and lyrical prowess are setting the stage for a promising journey to the top.

Hailing from the quaint town of Oke Aye in Ijebu North East, OT King’s roots run deep in Nigeria. He described his musical journey as a testament to his commitment to making a significant mark on the music scene.

As a self-styled stylist, OT King not only brings a unique sound but also a distinct flair to his image.

With a new single poised for release before the year concludes, OT King expresses his ambition to leave an indelible mark on the music landscape.

His determination and artistic vision set him apart as an artist ready to make waves in the industry.

Adding to his multifaceted persona, OT King is not just an Afrobeat artist; he’s also a stylist, infusing his music with a distinct visual identity. The fusion of his musical and stylistic talents marks him as a rising force to watch out for.

Represented by Kings Empire Music, OT King finds his musical home within a label that understands and nurtures his creative vision.

According to him, King Empire Music “provides the platform for talents to flourish, and with each note, I am coming out to captivate audiences far and wide.