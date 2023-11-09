Osun: HPV immunization will create healthier society – Rep Abolarin

Hon. Prince Dr. Kasope Abolarin, Chairman of the House Committee on Health, flagged off the immunization activity of the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine on the 24th of October, 2023, in Osun State.

The event, graced by the presence of the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, as a special guest, marks an important milestone in the commitment to the health and well-being of not only girl children but the entire populace of Osun State.

Dr. Kasope Abolarin emphasizes the significance of this initiative, stating, “I am honored to have presided over this momentous occasion as we embark on a mission that reflects our unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of our community. By administering the HPV vaccine, we aim to empower and protect the future of our young girls while ensuring the overall health and prosperity of our society.”

The agenda for the day extended beyond the immunization program, encompassing a broader commitment to raising awareness about the importance of HPV vaccination. Hon. Dr. Kasope Abolarin, alongside esteemed lawmakers, recognizes the profound impact such initiatives have on the health of the community.

The HPV vaccination program demonstrates the government’s dedication to promoting equal opportunities and safeguarding the health of its citizens. Dr. Kasope Abolarin shares his vision for a healthier and brighter future, stating, “This initiative paves the way for a healthier and brighter future for all. It is imperative that we acknowledge and support such initiatives that make a significant difference in our community.”

With the launch of the HPV immunization program, Osun State sets an inspiring example of proactive governance in prioritizing the health and well-being of its constituents. The collaborative effort between government officials, health professionals, and concerned individuals showcases a collective commitment to creating an environment where everyone can thrive.

The HPV vaccination program is not only a momentous step forward, but it also signifies the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health and prosperity of its citizens. The impact of this program will pave the way for a healthier, more resilient community and a brighter future for all.