Osun community seeks help as students trek to schools

By Shina Abubakar

RESIDENTS of Ilobu, in Irepodun Local Government Area of Osun State, yesterday, urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to avert an imminent disaster in the town, as students of public schools crawl through debris to access schools.

The bridge linking adjoining communities to Ilobu Grammar School in the town has caved-in, making it difficult for students and teachers to access the school, unless they walk through the river and debris.

Also, the Laaro bridge connecting Ilobu central town to other parts has been destroyed by erosion cutting residents off the main part of the communities.

Speaking with newsmen ahead of the 2023 Day celebration in Ilobu, the President of Ilobu-Asake Development Union, Pastor Olufemi Salako, urged the Governor, as well as the office of the ecological fund to come to the aid of the community.

Salako said: “We cried over a then collapsing, and now collapsed Laaro Bridge during our celebration last year. Unfortunately, no action has been taken despite our efforts. As we speak, tens of thousands of our people have been cut off, following the collapse of the bridge.”