Osimhen, Oshoala nominated for 2023 Globe Soccer Awards

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Barcelona Femeni forward Asisat Oshoala have been nominated for the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards.

Osimhen won the Emerging Player of the Year in the 2022 edition.

The striker will slug it out with Nicolò Barella, Jude Bellingham, Karim Benzema, Yassine Bounou, Antoine Griezmann, Ilkay Gundogan, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Robert Lewandowski for the prestigious award.

The other nominees are, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Kim Min-Jae, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Vinícius Jr.

Super Falcons star Oshoala got nominated in the Women’s Best Player award category,

The forward was part of the Barcelona Femeni side that won the UEFA Women’s Champions League last season.

The winner will be decided via an online voting with the Gala event billed for January 19, 2024.