Osimhen could leave Napoli next summer—Fabrizio Romano

osimhen

Napoli and Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, could leave the club in the summer, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Osimehn and Napoli are yet to agree on a new contract, with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

According to Caughtoffside, “We know that many clubs have Victor Osimhen on their list. He’s an important, top striker that’s injured at the moment but back in Napoli after spending some time in Nigeria.

“From what I’m hearing guys, at the moment, the beginning of November, there is still no agreement between Napoli and Victor Osimhen.

“The contract is still far from being done, and so the feeling is that Victor Osimhen could leave in the 2024 summer transfer window.”

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs interested in signing the 24-year-old Nigerian and could make a move for the forward in January or in the summer.

Vanguard News