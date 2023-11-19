Orodje of Okpe, Amuka, others praise Neyin at book launch

•Author appeals for united Niger Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Orhue 1, Orodje of Okpe kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Major General Mujakperuo, retd; publisher of Vanguard newspapers, Uncle Sam Amuka; and the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Oma Eyewuoma, were among dignitaries at the unveiling of a book, ‘I dared To Explore’, written by a key player in the oil and gas sector, Engr Alex Neyin.

Amuka, who was the event’s Chairman, eulogised Neyin, describing him as a forthright and honest Nigerian with zero tolerance for shady deals.

“Whatever Neyin is involved in, the right thing must be done. He retired as a very top man in Chevron. He presided over allocation of marginal oil fields to about eight companies. This is what some persons would have appropriated for personal gains. He never did. He is a man of integrity, Neyin is a great intellectual. You will find more of this in his book,” he stated.

“I am honoured and delighted to preside over this ceremony. This is something money cannot easily do. Going by the title of the book ‘I dare to explore,’ Neyin dared to explore in several positive ways.”

Neyin, in his remarks, enjoined ethnic groups in the Niger Delta to unite, stressing that the region stood to gain more from a united front.

“The evil of tribalism is worse than racial discrimination. Niger Delta, it is time we started working as a single unit. I am from the industry (oil and gas), so I know the way things are. We can maximize what we should get from the industry when we are united . They know we are not united, so they knock us together. Let’s be united,” the author appealed.

Earlier, the book reviewer, Dr Akpo Mudiaga-Odje; representative of the Chief Launcher, Olorogun Moses; Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Eyewuoma, who represented the Olu of Warri;Vanguard columnist, Dr Dele Sobowale; and Chief Yaya Pessu, among others spoke glowingly of Neyin and his book.

Mudiaga-Odje said the 192-page book focuses on the childhood and later life account of the author, noting that it’s a story of passion to succeed.

“He would trek from Miller Waterside to Urhobo College. It shows the zest to succeed from obscurity to the theatre of stardom. He entered every facet of life to succeed,” the reviewer said.

He spoke of Neyin’s disdain for corruption, adding that his extraordinary courage is portrayed in his days as a student in Urhobo College. Professors Johnson Ekpere, Jim Omatseye and Rim-Rukeh as well as the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Uvwie, Mike Orugbo, among others, also showered encomiums on Neyin.