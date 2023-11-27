Original Gangster: Sonic odyssey from law enforcers to music dominance



In the rhythmic realm of music, there emerges a distinctive voice that echoes not only individuality but also the resilience to rise above life’s authoritative orchestrations. Original Gangster, born into a family of law enforcers in Ibadan, defies the conventional narrative by weaving a musical odyssey rooted in raw authenticity and inspiration drawn from legendary figures like 2Pac and Skepta.

Nestled in a family tree adorned with government officials, Original Gangster, despite his composed upbringing, found an avenue for self-expression and rebellion in the world of music.

“I had an amazing childhood,” he reminisces, acknowledging the paradox of strict parenting amidst the freedom to explore his passion.

The genesis of his musical journey can be traced back to 2017 when he recorded his first songs. These tentative steps into the world of music marked the beginning of a transformative sojourn, transcending the strictures of his familial environment.

“I recorded my first song in 2017; I was still with my mom, and there was a studio close to my house,” he recounts, underscoring the humble origins of his musical exploration.

Original Gangster draws inspiration not only from the pulsating beats of artists like Skepta but also from the soulful, message-driven melodies of Asa. This eclectic mix of influences shapes his unique style — “straight raw, violent, and at the same time motivational”.

Unlike his peers, Original Gangster refuses to engage in the competitive rhetoric of the music industry. “I’m not in any competition with anyone or any artist because we’ll all meet at the top,” he asserts, embodying a confidence grounded in his own journey.

His creative process is a seamless dance between lyrics and melody. “I just listen to the beat, and the moment I write my first words, the words just keep coming till I’m done,” he explains, demystifying the genesis of his raw, unfiltered compositions.

“Untitled,” his latest project, stands as a testament to his unanticipated journey and the numbers affirming its success. “I’m glad I thought about it and made it happen,” he affirms, showcasing both humility and pride in his creation.

Original Gangster doesn’t just create music, he crafts messages that resonate beyond beats. “Go to school, don’t do drugs, and don’t deal with firearms,” he urges, reflecting a stern reality intertwined with the lyrical fabric of his creations.

As he envisions success in the coming years, Original Gangster is steadfast in his commitment. “I’ve a lot coming; I promise, and once I start, I’m never stopping,” he declares, setting the stage for a wave of projects that promise to captivate audiences.

In Original Gangster, the music scene finds not just an artist but a storyteller, a rebel, and an unapologetic original.

His narrative challenges the norms, proving that sometimes, the most resonant symphonies emerge from the unconventional symmetries of life.