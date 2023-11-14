Organisation empowers over 200 students in Abuja

By Rita Okoye

It was an emotional day for children and teachers of GMP Treasure International and ECWA Primary Schools Kado Bimko Village as 100 Most Notable Peace Icons Africa launched her second edition of the African Peace Scholarship Project on Friday, November 10, 2023, with over 200 children benefiting from the programme.

The organisation headed by Amb Kingsley Amafibe decided as its corporate social responsibility to provide scholarships and school materials to the children of the schools.

According to him, the aim is to offer scholarships to 20,000 children across the African continent.

He added that his organisation knows the economy is biting hard and wants to relieve some of the financial burden from the parents by providing the basic needs of the children.

“We are happy to put smiles on the faces of the children today. What we did was to provide some of their basic needs to be able to concentrate on their studies. We’ll continue to play our role to ensure that no child drops out of school,” he promised.

Speaking with one of the teachers of the schools, Mr Ibitoye Friday said GMP Treasure International College was established in 2018 and has been growing favourably well. He thanked the organisation for finding the school worthy and promised the gifts would go a long way to help reduce the financial burden of some of the parents.

Also, some of the beneficiaries thanked the organisation for the gifts, adding that it would help their parents focus on other aspects of their educational life.

Those who benefited are from Primary 1-6. They have school bags, sandals, books, lunch bags, water bottles, and payment of fees. etc.