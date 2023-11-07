Optiva Capital urges Nigerians to save through investment immigration

Leading investment immigration wealth management company, Optiva Capital Partners, has reaffirmed its dedication to help Nigerians to save on what they would have been spending on through its bespoke investment immigration services.

According to the Managing Director/CEO of the company, Ms. Jane Kimemia, during an interactive session with the media, through the Citizenship By Immigration (CBI) programme, clients receive tremendous value and savings on the scarce foreign exchange that comes back in developing Nigeria. “We are looking at value, costs, and value across generations as well. So you get second citizenship it doesn’t stop you from continuing your business, but it gives you global access. So it is not a spend but an investment and it is savings.”

Shedding more light on the savings and value inherent in the investment immigration services, Kimemia stated that with “children’s education for example, investment immigration becomes a vehicle for our clients to protect, to grow, to enhance, to diversify their wealth. For somebody looking for permanent residency or to invest in a programme in Canada, their children’s education say in University of Toronto, international students for a Bachelors programme will be paying about $60,000 annually, but as permanent residents they will be paying just $6,000 per annum.”

To further buttress the savings on investment through investment immigration, the Optiva Capital Partners CEO told the story of one of their clients. According to her, “one of our clients had arranged for their daughter to go and study medicine in the United States of America, but they have a Grenada passport, but they looked at the options and realized that Grenada has one of the finest schools of medicine, Saint George’s University, and their daughter will go to University as a resident of Grenada, as a citizen of Grenada, and will pay $20,000 per annum as against $100,000 per annum. So, the benefits are immense.”

Ms. Kimemia also cited another investment immigration programme, EB5 programme, which offers steady return on investment. According to her, “with the EB5 programme, there is return of 5% because client will invest $800,000. That is guaranteed return for five years, but also remember that their end goal is citizenship, green card, leading up to citizenship, but in the meantime there is a return on investment because every year they will be earning about $40,000 from that particular investment. Very importantly they have invested in a currency that safeguards the value over time. And lastly think about the return on investment across generations because once you obtain citizenship or permanent residency, it is for you and generations to come, which translates to access to world class education opportunities, trade opportunities.”

She therefore stated that “with investment immigration also, clients optimize their spending. If you are a Canadian permanent resident, you have an opportunity to optimize your spending. In education for instance, the fees you will be paying as an international student is like times twelve what you will be paying as a Canadian resident so that is huge saving and a return on investment.”

With regard to return on investment, she restated that “when it comes to investment immigration, you are looking at return on investments not only in financial terms, it is in both direct and indirect returns. Some of our clients are traders, people in business, executives, they are high net worth individuals. Global access is very important to them so second citizenship or permanent residency in a number of jurisdictions is important to them which means that they have got the world of opportunities because there are so many people who have lost opportunities to do business because they were carrying one passport, they have to go through long visa queues to get access to some markets. So when you think of return on investment on immigration investment, first of all is that global access and that gives them access to business that they ordinarily would not have accessed.”

Optiva Capital Partners CEO also explained that “If you have Canadian permanent residency, which is a federal start-up programme, it enables our clients to invest in start-ups which are legislated and vetted programmes by the Canadian government such that our clients have access to invest in jurisdictions that they would not have had access to.”

Ms. Jane Kimemia finally explained Optiva’s philosophy to protect wealth, grow wealth, enhance wealth, and optimize wealth. According to her, “we work with our clients to protect their wealth, to grow their wealth, to enhance and optimize their wealth, to have their wealth work for them across generations. Looking at our current economic situation, the depreciation of the Naira, we have people who need to pay school fees in US Dollars, so we work with this kind of persons on how to optimize their wealth and safeguard a portion of their wealth over time, and that is what protection of wealth is about. Then you talk about growth when you have already protected so you look at our investment options, they are in other currencies. That diversification is very important, depending on what are their risk profile. Then there is the enhancement agenda which is the diversification because the rules of investment is that no matter how strong a basket is don’t put all your eggs in one basket, so we encourage diversification in assets, in currency, and in jurisdiction. Lastly is optimization because when you have protected your wealth, growing your wealth, when your wealth is well diversified, you can optimize your wealth, you bring in investment immigration, you are paying less but you get more, so that is how we are helping our clients and ensure their money is working for them.”