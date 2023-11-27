Firm sponsors Nollywood movie, ‘Afamefuna’

Consistent with its commitment to support the growth of the nation’s entertainment industry and thereby boost destination tourism, leading investment immigration wealth management company Optiva Capital Partners has announced its sponsorship of a new epic movie from the Nollywood stable entitled “Áfàméfùnà: Nwa Boi Story.”

Áfàméfùnà is acclaimed to be the first feature-length film on the Igbo apprenticeship system and how it has revitalized the community’s economy through a unique mentorship scheme by successful Igbo business people who nurture apprentices and pass on their specific business and trade skills to apprentices, support them with start-up funding, and thereby perpetuate the cycle of wealth creation.

According to Ms. Amaka Okeke-Lawal, Executive Director of Business Development, Optiva Capital Partners, Nollywood which is the nation’s vibrant film industry, plays a substantial role in boosting tourism in the country through what she describes as “destination tourism, cultural promotion, destination marketing, and film festivals.”

She stated that the industry’s portrayal of Nigeria’s culture, landmarks, and traditions, as in “Afamefuna” attracts both domestic and international tourists, and also benefits tourism by improving infrastructure and services.

Optiva Capital Partners has been a partner in the development of the nation’s tourism industry. It recently announced its sponsorship of this year’s Eko Hotels and Suites Tropical Christmas Wonderland, an annual event that creates a destination of choice for family getaways.

According to Ms. Jane Kimemia, CEO of Optiva Capital Partners Limited, the collaboration with Eko Hotels reaffirms its commitment to recognizing excellence because with Optiva Capital Partners’ support, “we look forward to families having an unforgettable holiday experience that gives them all the fun and excitement they get traveling abroad.”

Not long ago also, the CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, Ms. Jane Kimemia advocated the adoption of a holistic value proposition for tourism development that addresses funding, and how to create the enabling environment to be able to actually execute.

At a Policy Dialogue on “the Economic Impact of Tourism in Lagos” where she was a key discussant, Ms. Kimemia tasked participants to identify how to tackle the challenges, and how to start identifying tourism as one key economic driver.

Today, Optiva Capital Partners prides itself as the largest provider of investments immigration services not only in Nigeria but across Africa, and also the largest employer of labour in the investment immigration subsector with 17 branches distributed across Nigeria and over one thousand full-time employees. In partnership with its reputable international affiliates the company has helped many families with their immigration and global access needs over the years and “has always done this with utmost diligence and professionalism.”

Some of Optiva Capital’s investment immigration opportunities it assists Nigerians to be part of include the USA EB, Residency by Investment, which not only accelerates wealth creation but also open doors to a promising future, offering the opportunity to become a green card holder; citizenship by investment programs for which acquiring a passport from any of the countries on their menu provides visa-free access to more than 143 countries, all without the need to meet any residency criteria before obtaining them. For Canada, a Nigerian can become a global business person by investing in Canada Federal Start-up program, migrate to Canada with a 3-year open work permit, while the person’s permanent residency is prioritized as an investor.

Reputed for its effective delivery of wealth management offerings, Optiva Capital easily stands out in investment immigration, providing professional immigration services for individuals seeking to obtain alternative citizenship or residency in any of the countries that it serves, which are numerous. In addition, the company provides investment advisory, and wealth management services.