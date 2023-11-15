Optiva Capital partners Eko Hotels to boost tourism, excite families at Christmas

By Ayo Onikoyi

Consistent with its commitment to grow tourism and bring joy to families, leading investment immigration wealth management company Optiva Capital Partners, has announced its sponsorship of this year’s Eko Hotels and Suites Tropical Christmas Wonderland, an annual event that creates a destination of choice for family getaways.

“We are proud to be partnering with Eko Hotel because we love the creativity to create relevance and excitement for our huge clientele. Also, we share something in common because we are leaders in our industry,” said Ms. Jane Kimemia, CEO of Optiva Capital Partners Limited.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone for our organisation, and it reaffirms our commitment to recognizing excellence. With Optiva Capital Partners’ support, we look forward to families having an unforgettable holiday experience that gives them all the fun and excitement they get traveling abroad.”

Optiva Capital Partners CEO also stated that the partnership with Eko Hotels and Suites would help the company engage with some of the most passionate client bases in the travel, holiday, and entertainment sectors and thereby ensure it creates the best experiences for the Tropical Christmas Wonderland.

Optiva Capital Partners has been a partner in the development of the nation’s tourism industry. Only recently, Ms. Kimemia advocated the adoption of a holistic value proposition for tourism development that addresses funding, and how to create the enabling environment to be able to actually execute.

At a Policy Dialogue on “the Economic Impact of Tourism in Lagos” where she was a key discussant, Ms. Kimemia tasked participants to identify how to tackle the challenges, and how to start identifying tourism as one key economic driver.

Ms. Kimemia cited the example of Kenya, which she said is very big on tourism and was built over the years because there is clear intentionality in “attracting visitors, in defining what the value proposition is, and what visitors are coming to see.”

Consequently, she opined that participants and industry players have to be clear about “who are we, what is the culture, because it is truly about defining that at higher levels of government, in terms of policy, framework, infrastructure, the entire eco-system, then after that who are the individual players because these are the key components.”

On creating a proper structure to drive the process of building a robust tourism industry, she stated that the drivers of the industry should define the “value proposition and how do we start to attract investment into the tourism sector across Nigeria. Tourism is about an entire eco system. How do you build the intermediary between the interest internationally and the actualisation of that. Before we talk of Direct Foreign Investments there is a lot of wealth in Nigeria because I have worked across different markets in Africa and there is no where you have the kind of wealth, the depth that you have in Nigeria. But how we plan it is through structures that can be trusted to basically pool funds to go into specific investments because that is a challenge.”

Ms. Kimemia therefore advocated the creation of investment vehicles that people can invest in. She also recommended pooling funds from Nigerians in the diaspora because there is a huge Nigerian presence in the diaspora that is very wealthy. But she restated that when it comes to funding the issue of trust is important and the vehicles to enable people to invest back home.

Above all, Ms. Kimemia emphasised the need for an enabling environment that will ensure infrastructure, ease of doing business, and the overall macro-economy

Today, Optiva Capital Partners prides itself as the largest provider of investments immigration services not only in Nigeria but across Africa, and also the largest employer of labour in the investment immigration subsector with 17 branches distributed across Nigeria and over one thousand full-time employees. In partnership with its reputable international affiliates the company has helped many families with their immigration and global access needs over the years and “has always done this with utmost diligence and professionalism.”

Some of Optiva Capital’s investment immigration opportunities it assists Nigerians to be part of include the USA EB, Residency by Investment, which not only accelerates wealth creation but also open doors to a promising future, offering the opportunity to become a green card holder; citizenship by investment programs for which acquiring a passport from any of the countries on their menu provides visa-free access to more than 143 countries, all without the need to meet any residency criteria before obtaining them. For Canada, a Nigerian can become a global business person by investing in Canada Federal Start-up program, migrate to Canada with a 3-year open work permit, while the person’s permanent residency is prioritized as an investor.

Optiva’s philosophy is encapsulated in the following nuggets which underscore its commitment to its clients: protect wealth –to ensure clients do not lose value for what they already have; grow wealth – in accordance with client’s risk appetite and future aspirations; enhance wealth – exposes clients to the many avenues for wealth amplification; and optimize wealth – to help clients to continuously create the most value by investing in a wide range of financial products that they otherwise would not have easy access to.

Heeled in effective delivery of wealth management offerings, Optiva Capital easily stands out in investment immigration, providing professional immigration services for individuals seeking to obtain alternative citizenship or residency in any of the countries that it serves, which are numerous. In addition, the company provides investment advisory, and wealth management services.