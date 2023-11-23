Optiva Capital CEO, Kimemia bags doctorate degree from American University

In recognition of her immense contributions to humanity, and affirmation of her enduring value that true wealth lies in the heart, the Managing Director/CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, Ms. Jane Kimemia has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) of Men and Women of Influence Global Award by Highstone Global University Texas USA.

In the citation, the University commended Kimemia for her commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations which is a universal call to action to end poverty, ensure good health and well-being, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

A woman of substance with transformative leadership capabilities, Jane Kimemia recognizes that a company can ‘do well by doing good’, that business can perform better financially by attending not only to its core business operations, but also to its responsibilities toward creating a better society.

Consequently, Optiva Capital Partners takes her corporate social responsibility engagement seriously through its passionate commitment to maternal health care. Optiva Capital is partnering Lagos State Ministry of Health to embark on a Maternal Health Care project that will help find lasting solutions thereby contributing to reducing maternal death rate in the state and the nation at large.

Jane Kimemia also runs a not-for-profit organization, Everlasting Foundation, which works with teenage and young adults in Kibera, Kenya, focusing on mentorship, spirituality and support. Everlasting Foundation runs monthly school feeding programmes, providing hot meals every school day, as well as being involved in the distribution of basic sanitary wear for young girls. Through Everlasting Foundation she is creating a formidable movement of young people committed to making the right choices, enhancing peer mentorship circles, and being a force for good in the society.

A product of the Executive Education Programme of INSEAD Business School, France, Jane Kimemia has overseen the sustained and impressive growth trajectory of Optiva Capital Partners, the nation’s leading investment immigration firm.

Prior to her current CEO role, she had a successful career in the banking sector of the financial service industry, having worked with two international banks, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) and Barclays Bank for a combined period of 20 years. She was the Executive Director and Head of Wealth Management at SCB, with responsibility for investments services, banc assurance and foreign exchange for an entire region. She was also Managing Director of Standard Chartered Investments Services (SCIS), one of the bank’s subsidiaries and was Managing Director at the Standard Chartered Insurance Agencies Limited (SCIAL).

Jane Kimemia also served as the General Manager of Priority and International banking at Standard Chartered Bank, where she spearheaded the setting-up, establishment and management of the Priority Banking proposition for high-net-worth clients across regions. Prior to joining Standard Chartered Bank, she had worked for Barclays Bank holding senior positions including Head of Premier Banking; and Head of Scheme Loans.

Optiva Capital Partners, the nation’s leading investment immigration wealth management company has steadily, over the past thirteen years built a growing reputation amongst investment savvy Nigerians who seek quality service in investment immigration, investment advisory, and wealth management. In all of these bespoke services the company’s unwavering commitment is to provide clients with the opportunity to protect, grow, enhance and optimize their wealth, and ensure they get the benefits of secured Capital through Multi-asset funds, Global equities, Corporate funds; and also achieve Optimal Diversified Portfolio

In fact Optiva Capital Partners is reputed to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the wealth management sector, easily recognized as the largest in investment immigration.

Beloved for its customer-centric focus, deep commitment to structured process, and its extensive network through its reputable global partnerships, this fast-growing brand has come a long way since it began operations in 2010.

Through firm determination and clear definition of the company’s raison d’etre, Optiva Capital Partners, according to its visionary Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Jane Kimemia, has grown it staff strength from just about 15 in 2017 to over 1000 currently, with over 17 branches across the country, and projected to reach 20 branches in the next few months.

Optiva Capital Partners longstanding purpose encapsulated in its core values of service, professionalism, collaboration, and excellence; premium product innovations; and reputable global partnerships, have all added up to a winning formula.

As the leading investment immigration service provider, the company assists its clientele to save long-term through investment immigration with a commitment to help Nigerians to save on what they would have been spending on through its bespoke investment immigration services.