Opete community inaugurates land, finance committees

Mr. Ovueke, President of Opete Community in a handshake with Chairman of the Finance Committee during the inauguration.

President of Opete Community of Urhedjor sub-clan in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr Jones Ovueke, has inaugurated two major ad hoc committees to help undertake specific assignments for the smooth administration of the community, charging the members to put the interest of the community first in the discharge of their duties.

Inaugurating the Land Investigation Committee and Finance/Audit Committee at the Opete Town Hall, Mr Ovueke disclosed that the committees became imperative to ensure probity, accountability and transparency in conducting businesses that concerns sales of community lands and financial transactions in the community.

The committees include Land Investigation Committee with Felix Aduvie Macauley as Chairman, Wisdom Otiri as Secretary, Ese Ovi, Joseph Igben and Jackson Ogodor Kperisi as members; while for the Finance and Audit Committee, the members include Chief John Magba as Chairman, Emmanuel Urhole as Secretary and Philip Oyibo Ogbe, Anthony Okitata and Emmanuel Taibo as members.

He added that the assignments before the committees were crucial as the terms of reference of the two committees repose grave responsibilities on the members.

According to the community president, the Land committee is expected to identify the number of plots/acres of community swamp land sold since January 2012 till date, individuals and corporate bodies to whom they were sold, the amount accrued from the sales of the land, the legality or otherwise of the transactions, bank accounts into which agreed sum were paid, the survey plans and deed of conveyance, authority to sell and whether the transactions were in compliance with laid down principles in the community, amongst others.

For the finance committee, their duties are to ascertain income and expenditure from the sales of land from January 2012, identify banks community transact business with, identify signatories for every bank account, withdrawals made and purpose of withdrawals, other sources of income into the community and their use and an audit of the financial report and handing over report of the immediate past administration of the community which was presented recently.

The committees has a maximum of four (4) months to submit their reports and recommendations to the Council of Elders which has Hon Aaron Jarikre, Hon Chief S.M Savbede, Pa Jackson Kperisi, Pa Joseph Ishaka, Pa Shadrack Oguokoare among others as members.

The committees also called on land owners to see the land committee to verify all transactions within the next three months before the committee wrap up their assignments.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the inauguration, Chairmen of the two committees, Chief John Magba and Felix Aduvie Macauley, in their respective comments, promised to discharge their duties to the best of their abilities, stressing that they will not betray the confidence reposed in them.

Chairman of the Land Committee, Felix Aduvie Macauley specifically enjoined all those who had land transactions with the community particularly the swamp land from January 1, 2012 till date to see the committee Chairman for verification of the deeds of transactions, stressing that the committee was not out to victimize anybody but to put records straight and correct anomalies if any.