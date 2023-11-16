Operation Water Guard: Navy secures petroleum smuggling routes

By Efe Onodjae

The recently launched ‘Operation Water Guard’ by the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy has successfully closed off routes in Lagos and Ogun states used by oil thieves for the smuggling of stolen petroleum products.

Not fewer than 5,000 jerricans, each marked with different inscriptions indicating their respective owners, were recovered.

Rear Admiral Mustapha Hassan, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command spoke to the findings at Iya-Afin/Isalo village.

He said: “Today is the 7th day of Operation Water Guard. By day two we made a massive catch, and I promised you that I would bring you to the warehouse of the perpetrators.

“This is Ya-Afin/Isalo village, a notorious place for smuggling. As you can see right behind me, we have hundreds of jerricans, and we have them in pockets.

“I am going to show you some pictures taken by my air asset. We are here to stop the smuggling act by these perpetrators, and this is our landward incursion towards stopping the crime.

“We will extend our reach beyond just Badagry because we know it happens all the way towards Ogun State. And this is Ajara, within my Area of Responsibility as the Operation Awatse Commander.

“We are making great efforts to cut short the activities of these criminals. I know they might think they will wear me out. But I am running on government’s resources, and I have the energy, so I will try to out-trick them until they get tired.

“From here, we will focus on Ashipa. I know the water end has really been cordoned off. We will still keep our eyes on Ashipa and the entire beachside. Since Operation Water Guard has been inaccessible so far, from here, Yin-Afi Isalu, there are other routes between Nigeria and the Seme Republic border.

“This place leads to Owode, which is another notorious area, but these are landward areas. Since I have jurisdiction landward, I am going to work with my land forces to make sure we cordon off those areas to help with our drive towards the development of the blue economy of the nation.”

In a warning statement, Admiral Hassan said, “I think the perpetrators have had a free ride for a long time.

“Now that they are seeing our seriousness, we are deploying air assets, cameras, and everything. With time, we will wear them out as long as I don’t stop. As long as I remain in this command, I will continue to be on their neck, and I am sure I will wear them out.

“This exercise is a continuous operation. There will be no stop. I have that mandate from the Chief of the Naval Staff, and I am seeing to it.

“I normally don’t give perpetrators messages. We will just wait to see who tires out first because they are losing economically. Once I outwit them to zero financially, they will stop.”

Recall that the Nigerian Navy, Western Naval Command, flagged off ‘Operation Water Guard’ (OP WG) on Thursday last week to combat smuggling, piracy, oil theft, and other illicit activities in the Badagry axis of Lagos State.

According to Admiral Hassan, the operation is a strategic initiative aligned with the Navy’s mandate to ensure the safety of Nigeria’s maritime environment. Specifically, they are targeting the Badagry waters and land axis around Ashipa, a border community to Benin Republic.