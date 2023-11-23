Ooni of Ife visits Tompolo’s hometown, lauds Gbaramatu’s role in national development

Despite our rich oil resource we are oppressed, neglected – Gbaramatu king

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ooni of Ife , His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has lauded the people of Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri south west local government area , Delta state for their effort in securing critical economic national assets around them.

“We are appreciative. We appreciate the great thing Gbaramatu is doing for the country, keeping the assets of our country. We thank you. “

It will be recalled that the federal government awarded pipeline security contract in the Niger Delta to Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo who is from Oporoza community in Gbaramatu kingdom.

The monarch who spoke Wednesday night when he visited the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom , His Royal Majesty Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe Agadagba , at his palace in Oporoza, Gbaramatu, noted that the kingdom is bordered by two critical oil facilities, the forcados oil terminal and the multi billion dollars Chevron facilities in Excravos.

“Gbaramatu is located between two major terminals . Your majesty we are here to associate with your kingdom.”

While thanking the monarch of Gbaramatu for rolling out the drums to accord him and his entourage a colourful reception the Ooni said he was happy to observe that Yoruba sons and daughters were spread across Gbaramatu and several Ijaw communities doing business.

He said his Yoruba areas have also related warmly with Ijaw sons and daughters in several states in the west.

“We have a component of Ijaw people in Ife , Ondo, Lagos and some parts of Ogun state . Wherever you see water bodies you find the good people of Ijaw . Water is life. Am here to extend fraternal relationship between you people.

“We tell our government that there is nothing as good as local emancipation. We saw the great things Gbaramatu people have done. “

The Ooni also spoke about the rich history of Ife kingdom, saying it spans over thousands of years with roots across several parts of the world.

“I thank you for the reception. I greet you from the throne of Oduduwa, the throne of Ife kingdom, a kingdom of several thousand years. Our kingdom is spread all over the world in excess of about four million being put together all over the race . “

His host, the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oboro-Gbaraun II, said the story of the Ijaw nation was a bitter narrative , stressing that though they feed the nation but Ijaw areas wallow in poverty and neglect .

He said the people of Gbaramatu would continue to promote values of peace in the country , adding that traditional rulers would always keep peace in their domain .

He.regrettrd that some politicians undermined the traditional institutions , adding he commended the traditional institutions for their effort in the development drive in the country.

One of his subjects, Chief Sheriff Mulade who spoke to newsmen on the sideline also harped on the challenges of underdevelopment in Ijaw areas, urging the federal government to give special attention to development of Gbaramatu and other riverine communities in the Niger Delta .