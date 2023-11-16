Ooni of Ife, Moro, Olori Atuwatse III, others for NMIA 2023

The most anticipated award event of the year “Nigeria Most Influential Awards 2023” popularly known as (NMIA) is set to take place in the federal capital city on the 2nd December, at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The award designed and packaged by VGLAMOUR Magazine is to acknowledge, celebrate, and honor outstanding personalities who have impacted positively and influence others in one way or the other in the areas of politics, economics, and socio cultural landscape. It is an annual event that will mark its 8 years anniversary.

Among the awardees are; The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, His Royal Highness , Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya and Chairman Imo state Elder’s council; Her Excellency, Mrs Rashida Yahaya Bello, First Lady of Kogi state; Sen. Abba Moro; Former Minister of youth and sports , Sunday Dare, CON; Her Majesty Olori Atuwatse III; Barr. John Nani. Chairman DESOPADEC, and several high profile personalities.

According to the project Director Vivian Lam, “ the event will start with a green carpet reception at 4pm and main event 6pm. It will feature an award ceremony, unveiling of 8th anniversary edition, music, comedy, acts and many more.”

Vivian Lam further stated that the award was strictly by nominations from Nigerians, followed by a thorough background check to confirm the antecedents of those nominated.