Onuesoke urges N’Delta govs to take action against deforestation

Onuesoke

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial candidate, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to the governors of Niger Delta states to take action in aborting further deforestation of the Region.

Onuesoke, who made the appeal while speaking on the sideline of a climate change event in Lagos, yesterday, said the high rate of deforestation in the region particularly the rapid decline in mangrove and natural forest, may cause a reduction in biodiversity and a high level of carbon emission.

He said oil spills have resulted in deforestation, ecological degradation, and threats to ecosystem services and renewable natural resources, adding that the spillage impacts agricultural practices and biodiversity in a wide range of land, swamp, and offshore ecosystems.

He expressed worries over the devastating impacts of poachers, illegal logging activities, and arsonists, especially herdsmen, who allegedly set fire to the forest to allow for fresh pasturing grasses.

According to him, “Deforestation and forest degradation are happening at an alarming rate in the Niger Delta region, resulting in many wildlife habitats being destroyed, farmlands opened to flooding, loss of biodiversity, greenhouse gases accumulation and loss of forest ecosystem, among others. Niger Delta is a low-lying coastal state that is vulnerable to climate change. The trees in the forest are very important for the sequestration of carbon, so we need to conserve the forest.