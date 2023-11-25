Only money can make me cry again in movies – Chidi Ihedize-Okafor

By Benjamin Njoku

Top actress Chidi Ihedize Okafor, who’s best known for always crying in movies has said the only thing that can make her to cry again is when she is paid good money.

The actress, whose big break came after she starred in the Igbo language movie, Igbudu, featuring the comic actor, Nkem Owoh, is known for playing roles of the oppressed person, orphan and house help in movies.

She rode on the back of the success of ‘Igbudu’ to land other lead roles, including featuring in Authority, which she repeatedly admitted launched her into reckoning. She also starred in Oh My Baby; My In-law; Apology; Billionaires Club.