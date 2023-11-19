Only minor obstacles delaying Israel-Hamas hostage deal – Qatar’s Prime Minister

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, has said that there are only minor differences between Hamas and Israel remain to be resolved before a hostage deal can be struck.

Al Thani made this known at a joint press conference in Doha with Josep Borrell, the European Union’s external affairs chief on Sunday.

“The challenges facing the agreement are just practical and logistical. There has been good progress in the past few days,” Al Thani said.

“The deal is going through ups and downs from time to time throughout the last few weeks.

“But I think that you know I’m now more confident that we are close enough to reach a deal that can bring the people safely back to their home.”

Qatar has been in the forefront of mediation efforts to reach an agreement that would lead to the release of large numbers of hostages, starting with children and women.

A humanitarian pause lasting as long as five days would be agreed to allow the transport of the hostages.

According to the UK Guardian, a staged release would be the first de-escalatory step since Hamas launched a bloody assault on Israel on 7 October, during which it captured more than 200 hostages and took them to Gaza.

So far only four hostages have been freed, in two tranches. It is thought 239 people from 26 different countries are still being held, including some dual nationals.