Online newspaper sanctions staff over false report on ISTH’s CMD, Eifediyi

The management of Truth Live News online publication said it had exposed a sabotage aimed at spreading false information about the acting Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Prof Reuben Eifediyi.

This was contained in a statement by its Editor, Osazee Uwadia, and made available to newsmen in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to the statement: “Investigations have revealed that the report sent in by our correspondent on Thursday, November, 9, 2023, where Prof Eifediyi was quoted to have said he was confirmed as the substantive CMD after coming top in the interview with him and other candidates, was not true.

“The acting CMD had, on the same day, called the online newspaper to deny ever granting such an interview, which promoted the management to immediately open an investigation where it was found out that the fellow who called our correspondent was actually not the CMD, Prof Reuben Agbons Eifediyi, hence the publication was pulled down without delay.”

While tendering its apology to the management of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital and its acting Chief Medical Director, Prof Reuben Eifediyi, it said that sanctions have been meted to the reporter who filed in the story.

“We have written a letter of apology to the institution’s head, while placing our reporter on suspension after we discovered that the person he spoke with was someone who was working with the acting CMD’s contemporaries to sabotage his interest.

“We regret the embarrassment the report might have caused the institution and its management,” the statement said.