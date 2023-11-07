One project per LGA initiative: Eno flags-off construction of School in Eket

Gov Umo Eno

*Institutes Trust Fund for Alma Mater’s rehabilitation

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

AKWA Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has formally flagged off the construction of a Model Government Primary School, in the Idung Offiong community, Eket Local Government in fulfilment of his administration’s one project per local government area initiative.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony yesterday, Governor Eno assured that projects under the initiative were based on the specific needs of the people requested by stakeholders of each Local Government Area.

He also reiterated that the first set of projects would be completed within six months in all 31 local government areas, after which another set of 31 projects would be chosen.

His words, “This is the first of the projects that will be delivered in all 31 local Governments of this State. As part of our rural development drive, we have allowed communities and Local Governments to do a NEEDS assessment, align it with what we have and deliver it to the people.

“So this project was chosen by Eket Local Government stakeholders. They want a School built here. We are here today to use this as our point of contact to flag off all the projects under the initiative in the Eket Senatorial district. When we leave here, we will go to Uyo Senatorial district and later to Ikot Ekpene.

“We will do 31 projects across the State, and those projects I believe should be completed in six months and then we will take another 31 projects. So if you have a School this time, you may have a hospital next time. And

if you have a hospital now, you may have markets later.

“That way, we will touch every part of the state with various quality projects. We have a budget, and we will stay within that budget. Our father, the Paramount Ruler has talked about a school established in 1905, I think we will look at that school and make sure that we make it a model school”

The governor who described 1905 as a long time assured that his administration would not like such a legacy school to die.

The Governor disclosed that he is determined to curb the issue of out-of-school children in the state by making Schools very attractive through the provisions of the basic needs of Akwa Ibom pupils and a conducive learning environment.

Similarly, governor Umo Eno according to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo has instituted a trust fund to facilitate the rehabilitation of his Alma Mater, St Francis Secondary School, also in Eket LGA.

According to the statement Eno who instituted the trust fund when he visited the School on Monday and observed that it is facing the challenge of infrastructure decay,

directed the Ministry of Works and Fire Service to commence perimeter fencing at the School as a security measure.

The Governor took a walk to the Dormitories and other facilities within the School worried that all the facilities were in a sorry state.

While addressing the students, Eno said, “It doesn’t matter where you are, or the school you attended. What matters is your approach to your studies. If you face your studies, I can assure you that the sky will be your limit.

“This visit today should inspire you that you can attain any height in life you desire. All you need is to concentrate on your studies. We will make this place conducive for you to learn”

The Alumni President of the School, Mr Sam Uko, and the Chairman of the BOT, Prof Etie Ben, in their brief remarks earlier expressed gratitude to God for choosing and elevating one of them to the enviable position.

They especially commended him for remembering the School and appealed that the School should be upgraded to a Model Secondary School in the State.