One Killed, four arrested as cultists clash in Delta

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

THERE was pandemonium in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State Monday, as one person was reportedly killed in a cult clash between two rival cult groups with police arresting four suspects.



Sources said the rival cult groups suspected to be members of Eiye Confraternity and Vikings were said to have engaged in a shootout for several hours on Monday night.



The incident led to the abrupt closure of all commercial activities as traders and business owners in the Community closed shops to avoid being victims of looters who may want to cash out in the melee.



A security leader who pleaded anonymity confirmed to Vanguard that only one person was killed contrary to rumours of many deaths that were flying around.



According to him, “There was a cult clash on Monday, the cult people attacked themselves. The information available is that there was a clash between Eiye and Vikings.



“They were using weapons and firing themselves. One dead and four suspects were arrested.” He added.

DSP Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed the incident in a text, “One dead, four suspects arrested.” He wrote.