Ondo Political Logjam: intervene now, Fasoranti, Falae, others tell Tinubu

—- We’re resolving political crisis soon, Ondo APC assures

—- Ondo Police talks tough on planned protest

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has asked President Bola Tinubu and the National Leadership of the All Progressive Congress, to urgently intervene in the current political logjam in Ondo state.

Fasoranti, in a letter to President Bola Tinubu and the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Dr Umar Ganduje, said that their intervention would ” end the present constitutional crisis in the state.

The Afenifere leader who convened a meeting of Ondo State Elders and Leaders on the current political logjam in the state, added that their intervention would ” avoid the looming breakdown of law and order, following the prolonged absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu due to his unabating health challenges.

In a communique issued and signed by Pa Fasoranti and Dr Bakita Bello, said that the “misinformation about the governor and lack of communication between the governor and his deputy, have resulted in the inability of the deputy governor to perform constitutional duties on behalf of the governor, for the good governance of the state.

In attendance at the emergency meeting include traditional, religious and professional leaders, market women, the academia and other notable stakeholders in the state.

Fasoranti lamented the ” Failure of the National Ruling Party and the Executive Arm of Government to nip the matter in the bud before its escalation.

He observed the ” apparent confusion and helplessness of Civil/Public Servants in the State in the absence of appropriate and delineated directives;

“Feeling of hopelessness of the citizens of Ondo State in not enjoying continually, the expected dividends of democracy and good governance;

“Current utter disrespect for the Rule of Law in Ondo State whereby self-serving persons have taken over the government without due regard to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Absence and non-active participation of Ondo State in National affairs due to the lingering crisis;

“Foreseeable problems of late preparation of the 2024 Budget by the Executive Arm for the customary timely presentation to the State House of Assembly.”

Fasoranti however, called for prayers for the improved health of the governor, noting that without doubt, his absence has caused a lack of sustained good governance in the state.

He said “All unelected persons should allow the three arms of government to find lasting solutions to the current crisis.

“The rule of law should be followed by all stakeholders as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution.”

Fasoranti, also called on the State and National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress, to provide the required guide to those in Government as well as ensure discipline amongst their fold.

We’ll resolve our differences soon- Ondo APC

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state has advised political gladiators and stakeholders to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as regards the political development in the State.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said that the ” faceoff between the executive and legislative arms of the state government is being critically examined by the combined teams of national and state leaderships of the party.

“The chapter is very hopeful that the situation will soon be resolved, to wade off avoidable political tension, and engender a friendly atmosphere, ahead of the governorship election.

” We expressed appreciation to various stakeholders, particularly the respectable elders in the state for their concerns, words of counsel, and prayers, assuring that the storm would be over soon.

“It is imperative to urge stakeholders to pursue peace with maturity and civilized conduct. Protests and violent agitations, as being contemplated by some groups, can only lead to personal injuries.

“We should be reminded that security agents would not condone destructive conduct under whatever pretence. We should be well guided.

“The ruling party commended the good people of the State for their peaceful disposition thus far, and their resolve to resist relentless efforts, aimed at dragging them into unproductive agitations.

Kalejaye applauded security agents for all the efforts and sacrifices to ensure a peaceful atmosphere. They have been commendably organized, and supportive in this regard.

We won’t condone disruption of peace, Ondo Police warns

The Ondo state police command has reacted to the planned protest by supporters of the embattled deputy governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, said its attention, has been drawn through intelligence to the reports that some political elements are bent on disrupting the peace of the State through concerted efforts and mobilization of unsuspecting youths of the State

Odunlami said that ” specific reports revealed that sponsors seek to cause mayhem to embarrass the State for certain selfish ends.

She added that “The State Police Command, therefore, warn such elements within the State to retrace their steps or be made to face the wrath of the law.

The police spokesperson assured the law-abiding citizens of their safety as they approach the yuletide season.