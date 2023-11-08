Ondo philanthropist, Obayangban organizes football competition in six councils

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A football competition that will feature all football clubs and teams across the six local government areas in Ondo South, Ondo state, has been put in place by a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Hon. Bidemi Joshua Obayangban.

The competition, according to Obayangban, was part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and a way to give back to society.

This was contained in a statement by the Coordinator, O.C General Foundation, Hon. Oluwasegun Akinsuroju, made available to the vanguard in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Akinsuroju said that ” communities and football teams in Okitipupa, Irele, Ese-Odo, Odigbo, Ilaje and Ileoluji Okeigbo are expected to fully participate in the competition which will be hosted at the government field, Okitipupa from 15th November, 2023.

“Winners of the competition, outstanding players, teams and others shall be handsomely rewarded including cash worth over N500,000, jerseys, and other worthy incentives.

Those expected at the ceremony include ” traditional rulers and lovers of sports including the Secretary to the Ondo State government, Barr. Oladunni Odu; Senator representing Ondo South in the National Assembly, Barr. Jimoh Ibrahim; Member representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Jimi Odimayo; Chairman, Ondo State Football Association & Sports Council; Oba Alayeluwa George Babatunde Faduyile, The Abodi of Ikale land; Oba Williams Akinmusayo Akinlade, the Halujagbo Of Aye Kingdom and Oba Adetoye Obatuga, the Jegun of Idepe Okitipupa.

Obayangban, a former Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman of the Okitipupa council area is reputable for his various humanitarian interventions, philanthropic gestures and community projects ranging from empowerment programmes for the youth, vulnerable, orphans, women, men, widows & widowers.

The statement added that “For the past three years the “O.C General Foundation” has been sponsoring “free feeding project” for the needy, free holiday coaching for indigent students in primary, and secondary schools, provided scholarships and Bursaries and other forms of financial assistance to the people to cater for health, education and other sundry needs.

It recalls that ” not less than two notable Aye indigenes, Adebusoye Murphy and Adefeyiju Garbon, have had the opportunity to play for international football clubs having participated in the previous editions of his football competitions hosted within the Aye Community.

Akinsuroju added that the numerous programmes are ” targeted at alleviating poverty, youths restiveness, to promote sports in the state and Nigeria at large.