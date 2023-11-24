Ondo lawmakers divided, push for Aiyedatiwa as acting gov

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The 26 lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly have been polarised, following the lingering political crisis in the state, involving Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Vanguard gathered that 11 of the members have reportedly crossed over to the side of the embattled deputy governor.

The 11 lawmakers, in support of Aiyedatiwa, are now pushing that he be declared the acting governor.

A source told Vanguard that “the state House of Assembly members have been divided. 11 have crossed over to the side of Aiyedatiwa. They’ve been wooed by some forces in Abuja.

“They’ve planned a sitting for today (Friday), with the intention to declare Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor. But the president’s invitation stopped the plan.

When contacted, the Speaker, Rt Hon. Oladiji, who confirmed the meeting with President Tinubu, said the outcome of the meeting would determine the next line of action.

Oladiji said that “the scheduled Friday’s plenary was to declare Aiyedatiwa as acting governor and not to declare Akeredolu as incapacitated.

He said the meeting with President Tinubu would continue today.

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the lawmakers have planned to hold a plenary session today (Friday) to discuss the political situation in the state.

A lawmaker who spoke with Vanguard in confidence said that the planned sitting to discuss the political logjam in the state had the approval of the national secretariat of the party.

According to him, “The lawmakers are ready to meet today (Friday), and one of the items on the agenda of the sitting is the declaration of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor.

“Though some of us may not be at the plenary today because they are not in support of Aiyedatiwa becoming an acting governor, the national leadership of the APC knows about our decision. We may declare Aiyedatiwa acting governor today.”

Speaking on the development, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr. Olatunji Oshati, confirmed the planned plenary but was evasive on the declaration of Aiyedatiwa as the acting governor.

Oshati said, “What I can tell you for now is that there is something like that—not to declare him (Aiyedatiwa) but the House is going to sit on the matter and review the political situation today as directed by our national leaders.

He added that “the House is likely ( made the declaration), but not under must; I don’t want to preempt what the outcome of the meeting would be. If it is likely to happen, you are invited as well.”

This comes as President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political feud between Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa.

Vanguard gathered that the President has invited the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji and members of the assembly to Abuja for a crucial meeting today (Friday).

Also invited to the meeting, according to a reliable source in Akure, are the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, and other state leaders of the party.

National Assembly members representing the state have been equally invited to the meeting.

Recall that the state assembly has served the deputy governor with an impeachment notice following alleged gross misconduct.

The deputy governor has subsequently challenged his impeachment in court.

Also, the continued absence of Governor Akeredolu in the state after his return from medical vacation abroad has further heightened the tension in the state.

Supporters of Aiyedatiwa threatened to protest last week if the governor failed to resume, and in the alternative, Aiyedatiwa be declared the acting governor.

Notable personalities, including the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group Afenifere, and traditional rulers, have appealed to the President to intervene in the political logjam.

The leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, had written a letter to the president during the week to urgently intervene to avoid a constitutional crisis.