Ondo elders to lawmakers: Stop impeachment of Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson

SOME leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, religious leaders and elders in Ondo State, yesterday, waded into the political crisis in the state and the impeachment process of the embattled Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, and called on all concerned to sheath their swords.

Rising from a meeting held in Akure, the country home of Pa Fasoranti, the elders, including traditional rulers, and religious leaders, warned against the impeachment of either Governor Rotimi Akeredolu or his deputy.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, former Secretary General of Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa, said that the reconciliation meeting was at the instance of Fasoranti.

Arogbofa said: “The elders’ meeting was summoned by the Afenifere leader and, by implication, the Yoruba leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, to discuss issues in our state.

“It is still ongoing; we just started the discussion about the problems happening in the state.

“Having looked at so many things, it was the conclusion of the elders and leaders of Ondo State that, for now, there should be no impeachment of either the governor or the deputy.

“We are still looking at how things are going. We still have a lot to do, we just started.”

Also speaking, the Lisa of Ondo Kingdom, Simeon Oguntimehin, said: “The meeting decided and confirmed that no attempt should be made to impeach either the governor or the deputy governor.

“We want the rule of law to continue to reign in the state. We don’t want any problems; we want the rule of law according to the constitution to be adhered to and continued to be followed.”

On his part, a former Vice Chancellor of Oodua University, Ile-Ife in Osun State, Prof. Olu Aderounmu, said: “We want everybody to work with the elders. We mean well for this state.

“Some of the elders participated actively in the creation of this state, so they are concerned.”