Ondo Bye Election: Asagunla steps down, APC stakeholders endorse lfe Ehindero

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress in Akoko North East/ North West, Federal constituency in Ondo state, have endorsed Ife Ehindero, as their candidate for the forthcoming bye-election.

This is coming as a Chieftain of the party in the constituency, Hon Olumuyiwa Asagunla, endorsed Ehindero after stepping down for him ahead of the bye-election.

Asagunla, a former SSA on youth and student affairs to late governor Olusegun Agagu, and other party leaders endorsed Ife Ehindero after he declared his intention to represent Akoko North West/East Federal Constituency at the green chamber in Abuja

At the stakeholders meeting held last weekend, at Ward 3 secretariat, Oke Age Akoko, Akoko North West Local Government, the leaders endorsed Hon. Ife as the preferred candidate for the position.

The stakeholders meeting was presided over by Hon. Olumuyiwa Asagunla

They promised to mobilise support for his victory, both at the primary and general elections.

Asagunla said a brilliant and people’s friendly politician like Ife Ehindero is fit for the position.

He described Ehindero as a young man who has what it takes to represent the people of the federal constituency in Abuja

Responding, Ife Ehindero, thanked all the stakeholders at the meeting and promised not to disappoint them if given the chance.

Ehindero promised that effective and quality representation would be his watchword if eventually got the people’s votes and won the primary and general election.

He said he would improve on grassroots democracy and see to the emergence of laws that would bring Akoko North West/East federal constituency and Ondo State to a more positive limelight upon winning the election.

“I am eminently qualified. I am widely accepted and well-loved by the people for various reasons.

“I have been unflinchingly loyal to the party despite my experience in the politics of the party. I am neither an impromptu nor opportunistic aspirant”

“I am vastly experienced in management, diplomacy and organisational leadership. I am well exposed internationally and above all, I am a responsible person. I am ready to bring my wealth of experience into politics to bring more dividends of democracy to our people “

He said that the people should go for a candidate like him who is dynamic and vibrant with a specific interest in what will benefit the people of Akoko North West/East federal constituency

Other chieftains of the party at the meeting are, Akoko North West Local government chairman Hon. Ayodele Akande, Chairman Ward 3, Akeju Ojo Francis, Chairman Ward 4, Amubieya Emmanuel Adeniyi and other party leaders.