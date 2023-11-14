Ondo 2024 : l’m the best to succeed Akeredolu as governor- Akinfolarin

Opposition parties ‘ll be empty if picked

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ahead of next year’s governorship election in Ondo state, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin, has declared that he’s the best of all of those aspiring to succeed governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akinfolarin, who represented Odigbo/ Ile Oluji/ Okeigbo federal constituency, said that “If the party pick me today the whole of PDP will be empty, I am the best of all of them in terms of the political experience, in terms of taking care of party member.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the two term former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, said he stands out as a symbol of integrity, educational qualifications, commitment to the masses, and support for the less privileged.

He said “In terms of experience I’m better than all of them because I’ve contested election seven times and I’ve won five times, none of them can prove of such credential.

“When I was in PDP, the whole of Ondo south senatorial district were all from PDP, it was when I left PDP for APC that APC was able to have one representative at the National Assembly, so I was the face of APC when I was in the House of Representatives.

” If not for me no APC will be mentioned in the Ondo southern senatorial district.

“If the party pick me today the whole of PDP will be empty, I am the best of all of them in terms of the political experience, in terms of taking care of party member.

“My personality can win election anytime any day, in any part of the state, I have a very solid and formidable structure. I am the best, most solid and most acceptable of all of them.

On his agenda, Akinfolarin said that “My agenda is to transform, reconfigure and restructure the politics of Ondo state, because Ondo state is economically dynamic in the sense that Ondo state has so many mineral resources that can make ondo state one of the best state in this country.

“The agricultural sector is one area that is critical to the development of this state, critical in the sense that we have so many things that can boost the revenue of this state, for example we have cocoa, rubber an palm kernel.

“But we’re not putting attention on the natural resources but we’re focusing on industrialisation, although industrialisation is good for any society or economy to thrive or develop.

“Apart from the agricultural sector, looking at the education system, the teachers are not encouraged, when I was in the house of representative I organised several seminars for the teachers because the students are the product of the teachers.

“For example, we’re talking about rural electrification, it should be taken seriously. My agenda is firstly, paying serious attention to the rural electrification and Agricultural sector which I know will create job opportunity in the teeming unemployed youths.

” In the the educational sector we are going to build new classrooms where necessary, renovated structurs and make them habitable, and employ more teachers .

“The welfare of the citizen would be paramount to my government, if your citizens are not comfortable, you have failed as a leader, there are other things but majorly I will provide a very solid platform for people to do any type of business or businesses they believe in. So my agenda is people oriented whatever we do will be in relation with people at the foremost.

Akinfolarin added that “there must be a paradigm shift for a better and prosperous Sunshine State, saying there is a dire need for fresh and better ideas to turn around the state, especially in the area of economy and agriculture.

According to him, apart from his qualifications and political experience, he said he decided to contest for the governorship seat in 2024, because it’s the turn of Southern Senatorial District of the state to produce the next governor of the state.

Describing the achievements and development strides of Akeredolu as unequal in the state, the APC chieftain promised to build on developmental projects of Akeredolu if elected as governor of the state.

“According to him “Governance is about people trying to exhibit their own kind of leadership and I think the present Akeredolu led administration has done well in the state,.in the area of infrastructural development.

“My party has done well, and what my party has done is enough for the party to win an election, and considering my personality, I have a personality that will navigate the political affairs of Ondo state without any obstacles.

“One of the greatest achievement of the present governor is the area of security because the level of kidnapping and armed robbers, it has reduced drastically and we can sleep with our two eyes closed.

” I will consolidate on the present security architecture in the state because security remains the primary objective of any government because if we can’t guarantee the security of lives and property, then there is no government. I will ensure that an enabling environment for people of the state in order to realize their potentials .