ONDEA unveiled as headline sponsor for 2023 Lead Awards

Project Lead Africa is thrilled to announce Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) as the official sponsor for the 2023 Leadership Excellence and Dignity Awards.

According to the organizers, the 2023 Lead Awards ceremony promises to be bigger and better, with the support of leading organizations driving innovation and growth within and outside Ondo State.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Lagos, the Principal Consultant and Executive Director, Project Lead Africa, Mr. Abiola Alaba Peters said “We are glad of this collaboration. Having Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) as our headline sponsor for this year, is such a honor.

“The aim is to inspire more these generations to keep doing more for our dear Sunshine state”.

Also referred to as “Ondo State Most Prestigious”, Leadership Excellence and Dignity Awards is an annual award ceremony that celebrates individuals and organizations that are proudly Ondo State indigenes.

Themed, ‘Celebrating High Achievers”, “the 2023 Lead Awards aims to unearth the giants of the Sunshine state that are yet to be celebrated” says the Project Director, Adebukola Oba, who also confirmed that the event will showcase a new wave of super creative and talented individuals, including organizations that are eager to take Ondo State to the next level.

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Ondo State Governor on Entrepreneurship Development, Dr. Summy Smart Francis, stated that the ONDEA’s decision to sponsor the 2023 Lead Awards was borne out of the desire to inform, educate and encourage creative’s and other professionals, particularly young people in Ondo State.

Dr. Smart, who is also the founder and President Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E), while thanking Governor of Ondo State, for providing the platform for young people to thrive in the state, express his enthusiasm to speak and interact with fellow compatriots at this year Lead Awards.

While Lead Awards aim to drive collaboration, foster partnerships, and provide a platform for quality leaders to share insights that can shape future generations, Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) which is an initiative of Akeredolu led administration, aims at providing professional guidance to local entrepreneurs, empowers SMEs and MSMEs in Ondo State.

Associate sponsors for the 2023 Lead Awards include Dejavu Hotels, AutoProbe, Shaunze Royal and Aristo Games & Bristrol among others.