On Blakey’s national tax conference

By SUNNY IKHIOYA

CHIEF Blakey Ijezie is the principal partner of a chartered accounting firm, Okwudili Ijezie & Co, who was touched by the patriotic zeal and concern for our challenging economic situation to arrange a national tax conference, on a pro bono basis, free of charge, as his own contribution to the country’s struggle to attain economic stability.

According to Ijezie: “We should really open our eyes and focus on this audacious fiscal policy and tax reforms programme of President Bola Tinubu. If we ignore making our inputs to the working, when he starts implementing the recommendations… we will definitely start another round of lamentations.”

With this in mind, he set out to organise a national tax conference at the Pholax Hotel & Suites, Anthony Village, Lagos. Basically, the aim of the conference is for experts to brainstorm on how best to transform the national tax system for sustainable development. The selected speakers from diverse fields of study were Professor Friday Ndubuisi of the University of Lagos who spoke on taxation, including its ontology.

Dr Tunji Adeniyi spoke on tax, value, and job creation in Nigeria. Kenneth Odusanya, FCA, was the chairman of the occasion. He presented a paper on the challenges of taxation in Nigeria. Pastor Felix Jarikre, popular social critic, spoke on tax and corruption. Blakey delivered the keynote address. His piece was titled: “New tax regime, paving the way for the journey.” He quoted Dolly Parton thus: “If you do not like the road you are walking, start paving another one.”

To him: “Increasing the tax to GDP ratio from 10.86% to 18% in the next three years needs the support of all and sundry.” We must unite to improve the tax revenue to GDP ratio, improve on the fiscal system, adopt a broadbase that simplifies the tax system, encourage voluntary compliance, expand the tax base and sanction defaulters, regardless of their status in society. Also, ensure that everybody who is aspiring for a political office should be screened for full tax compliance.

To Blakey: “Without revenue government cannot provide adequate social services to the people It is entrusted to serve…Nigeria ranks very low in the global scale of paying taxes, while the country’s tax to gdp ratio is one of the lowest in the world and well below the African average. This has led to an over reliance on borrowing to finance public spending, which in turn limits the fiscal space, as debt service costs consume a greater portion of government revenue, annually resulting in a vicious circle of inadequate funding for socio-economic development “.

He agrees with President Tinubu that: “The consequences of the ongoing failure of our tax regime are real and significant. The inability of the government to efficiently raise revenue has led directly to an over reliance on borrowing to finance public spending.” To Blakey, the story of Joseph, as espoused by Professor Benjamin Graham is relevant here: “The story of Joseph in Egypt and of the seven fat and lean years has passed into the homely wisdom of the years, but our economic thinking seems to have lost contact with so simple and basic approach to prudent management of a nation’s welfare “.

That is where we have found ourselves with the economy. Every attention must now be on the economy. Blakey lists the challenges in the Nigerian tax system as follows: high prevalence of tax evasion, low tax morale, poor accountability in the utilization of tax revenue, high costs of revenue administration, lack of coordination between fiscal and economic policies, fragmented and complex tax system and multiple taxes and revenue collection agencies.

For Odusanya, some of the challenges confronting the nation are as follows: inability to rise beyond racial, tribal and religious sentiments, followership that is too docile and have been overfed with the mantra of a better future without them being either bold enough or wise enough to engage those promising them so as to properly analyse the basis on which the promise is being made; and thirdly, a Constitution that encourages laziness and the exploitation of citizens by fellow citizens and encourages alliances based on nothing but opportunism.

“The current approach of issuing tokens to our citizens in the form of palliative cannot and will never take our society out of poverty or ensure the development of our nation…our leaders need to introduce reformative changes that will promote production and redirect consumption…The greatest needs of business in Nigeria today, as a matter of priority, is the removal of tax disincentives, hindering investments and business growth”.

The summary of Professor Ndubuisi’s paper is that: “While taxation should be seen as part of a citizens civic responsibility, it is unjust not to use revenues from taxes to provide requisite goods and services for the promotion of public good…As we have seen so far, taxation is germane and imperative for the sustenance of modern state. It is part of the consummation of the social contract theory. And, the essence will be perfectly attained if citizens see it as part of their civic responsibility and the state utilise revenues from taxation judiciously. ”

With the tempo set, Dr Tunji Adeniyi’s paper dwelt on the nexus among values, taxes, and employment. His summary is that employment creates value – on which taxes are paid- and economic growth. Taxes are paid on values, and they fuel government spending. Government spending (of taxes) shapes and facilitates investment, which creates jobs. It goes as follows; create a value-create jobincrease tax net. I hope the people in charge of our economy are taking note.

To optimise this nexus, we must have good governance, reduce the cost of governance, make our budget work, and put in place strong institutions that will checkmate corrupt tendencies. The last presentation was from the erudite wordsmith and social critic, Pastor Felix Jarikre. He spoke on tax and corruption.

To him: “When you tell some long-suffering people, abandoned to provide their basic amenities for themselves and not daring to hope for any fair deal from a corrupt government, in terms of decent roads; when you tell them about the need for voluntary compliance with payment of their taxes, they see you as a mad man…They would not see the threat of being punished for tax evasion as something of considerable weight. They are angry. They are discouraged.

•Ikhioya wrote via. www.southsouthecho.com