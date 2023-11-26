Omo Posh explores concept of human imperfection, says Producer, Titilola Ajayi

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress and producer, Titilola Ajayi has shared insight into her latest movie, Omo Posh, which is currently airing on Yoruba Premium TV on YouTube.

According to her, “Omo Posh revolves around a woman who finds herself easily irritated by even the smallest of things. Her lack of tolerance costs her valuable relationships and important opportunities in life. Through her journey, the film explores the concept of imperfection and challenges the audience to see imperfect individuals as perfect in their own way.”

“In a world where societal pressures often demand perfection, the movie will serve as a powerful reminder that life isn’t always flawless. It encourages viewers to embrace the imperfections in themselves and others, emphasizing the importance of tolerance and acceptance. The film aims to inspire audiences to look beyond surface-level flaws and recognize the inherent value within each person.”

Omo Posh boasts a stellar cast, including Mercy Aigbe, Allwell Ademola, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Kiitan Bukola, Kemi Taofeek, and more.

‘Omo Posh’ held the audience captive during the screening. Some were moved to tears, while others were enthralled by the captivating story. Following the screening, a feedback session ensued, during which the beautiful Titilayo Ajayi received applause for her acting prowess.

The premiere of the movie held on the night of November 12th at Ebonylife Cinema in Victoria Island, Lagos, amidst pomp and pageantry. It made its debut on YouTube on the 20th of November on Yoruba Premium, where it is expected to garner rave reviews.

According to the producer, the movie garnered over 50k organic views on its first day