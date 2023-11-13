Omo-Agege will lose at Court of Appeal – Onwordi

The Senior Special Assistant on youth mobilization to the Delta State Governor Mr James Onwordi Endurance has said that the Governorship candidate of the APC Sen Ovie Omo-Agege failed woefully during the last governorship election and has no justification to win at Court of appeal.

According to Onwordi , Omo-Agege challenging the victory of the Governor of Delta Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 18, 2023 governorship election goes to show how desperate he has become considering the fact that Deltans voted against him.

He noted that the Governor Rt Hon Sheriff won 21 out of the 25 local government areas in Delta State to emerge the winner.

“It’s unfair for Omo—Agege to approach Court Of Appeal considering how he failed during the last governorship election.

“It’s on record that Omo-Agege won 4 out of the 25 local government areas because the people of Delta State preferred Oborevwori due to his leadership qualities and what he has to offer Deltans considering his antecedents.

“Omo-Agege hasn’t been impactful to Deltans over the years as he has continued to play tribal politics.

“If elections are conducted today, the people of his community will still vote against him .

“”He is wasting his time and resources by appealing the judgment of tribunal knowing fully well that the judgment was giving according to the Will of the people of Delta State .

Omo-Agege is hoping on bribery while the Governor is hoping on God and the people of Delta State .

If Omo-Agege wants the best for Deltans , he should support the governor by contributing his quota to the development of the state and not approaching the court .

“I am urging Omo-Agege not to approach the Supreme Court once he loses at court of appeal .

“He should allow the governor to continue with the dividends of democracy that he has started distributing to Deltans “.