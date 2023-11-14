Omo-Agege congratulates Uzodimma, Ododo, thanks Tinubu, electorate for supporting APC

Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege heartily congratulates the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma and Governor-elect of Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Ododo on their decisive electoral victories in the just concluded gubernatorial elections in their respective states.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, the former Deputy Senate President noted with profound joy that Governor Uzodinma’s emphatic success at the polls is a clear testament to the overwhelming confidence reposed in him by Imolites who see him work tirelessly daily for their common good.

The statement reads, “As his dear brother and friend with untiring capacity to do great things by the power of God, Senator Omo-Agege trusts that Governor Uzodinma is primed to do much more amazing things to lift up his good people, and prays that God guides him all the way.

“Equally, Senator Omo-Agege is pleased that working with the good people of Kogi State and trusted leaders across the Kogi landscape, His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello and the Governor-elect, Alhaji Ododo stood firm to provide wise;

“… focused and strategic leadership for the All Progressives Congress, APC, to win the governorship election in Kogi State. It is his sincere prayer that God will guide Mr. Governor-elect to lead Kogi well.

“Obarisi, Senator Omo-Agege also extends his warm congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for allowing his credentials as a great democrat and statesman to speak eloquently for themselves in these off cycle elections, as he easily played the role of the ‘Father of All’ to further strengthen public confidence in our democracy.

“He equally extends his sincere congratulations to His Excellency, Dr. Umar Ganduje (APC’s National Chairman) and the entire members of the National Executive Committee of the party for their resourceful leadership at this crucial time of these elections.”