Omawumi, Jimmy Jatt, Emma Nyra, others to Headline Afrobeats in America Festival  

By Ayo Onikoyi

EPIC Media Enterprises, organiser of the Afrobeats In America Festival, has officially unveiled artistes to headline the maiden edition of the show, which opens on Friday, February 16, and runs through Sunday, February 18, 2024 at the Discovery Green, Downtown, Houston, Texas, United States of America.

With renowned disc jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, already confirmed to take charge of the wheels of steel, other leading artistes expected to perform at the festival include Kelly Hansome, Omawumi, Young Paris, Emma Nyra, Donna Adja, Kobi Jonz, Morachi,

Big Klef and Bils. Others include Sudxn, Heph B, Duncan Daniel, Ajaeze, Isaac Geralds, T Bonny, Afrorolls, Naira, DJ Moti Cakes and DJ Xpression.

A family-friendly event conceived as part of activities to celebrate the Black History Month, the festival is an epic experience and a whole weekend full of vibes, parties, lights, camera and action. The weekend will open on Friday, February 16, with a Pre-Party at the Z on 23 Rooftop. The main festival will hold on Saturday, February 17, at the Discovery Green, while the After Party will take place on

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at the Z on 23 Rooftop.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of Epic Media and founder of the festival, Akpor Gbemre, informed that the project aims to promote Afrobeats brand of music, as well as celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria on a global stage. He noted that the festival would feature a blend of Nigerian artistes from both home and abroad.

“We took our time to carefully choose the artistes that will perform during the festival. I’m particularly happy that legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt will be with us at the festival; he’s a veteran in the industry. This is the first lineup we are releasing, but as time goes on, we will update you on other artistes coming on board. We are currently speaking with a couple of other artistes, who are interested in performing at the event; we will give details as soon as they are confirmed,” he said.

On what fans should expect, Gbemre said, “it’s going to be a perfect Valentine’s Day weekend in the United States. So, get ready for a day filled with infectious rhythms, electrifying performances, food, fashion shows and non-stop dancing. Immerse yourself in the vibrant sounds of Afrobeats, as talented artistes from around the world come together to showcase their incredible talent. From pulsating drums to soulful melodies, this festival promises an unforgettable experience that will have you moving to the beat.”

He continued: “This festival offers a unique experience to music lovers with an opportunity to experience the fusion of African rhythms and beats with American music. So, if you are in the United States, you can’t afford to miss this festival.