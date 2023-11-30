Oluseyi Flight hopes to redefine music, business

Akinnusi Samuel Oluseyi, widely known as Oluseyi Flight, is not your average Popstar. Breaking the mold of conventional musicians, Oluseyi Flight has seamlessly blended his exceptional musical talent with a keen entrepreneurial spirit, marking him as a different breed in the music industry.

Taking a strategic hiatus from the music scene, Oluseyi Flight strategically leveraged his fame to establish a licensed tech company in Istanbul. This venture has set its sights on making cryptocurrency accessible to Africans residing in Turkey, contributing to financial inclusion and empowerment.

Unlike many artists who grapple with the challenges of the music business, Oluseyi Flight has risen above by diversifying his endeavors. His tech company has witnessed tremendous success, processing millions of orders and positioning itself as a prominent player in the cryptocurrency space.

Oluseyi Flight’s innovative approach goes beyond the music studio; he defies the norm by prioritizing financial stability. In an industry designed to leave artists struggling, Oluseyi Flight has broken free from the mold, creating a business that generates passive income, allowing him the freedom to pursue his passion without compromise.

Acknowledging his impact, Oluseyi Flight has earned a well-deserved place among the top 50 most influential Africans in Turkey. His influence extends beyond the borders of music, as he continues to make waves in the business world, creating a legacy that transcends the conventional expectations of a Popstar.

As Oluseyi Flight expands his reach and continues to shape the intersection of music and business, he exemplifies the spirit of a true trailblazer – challenging norms, embracing innovation, and leaving an indelible mark on both the music and entrepreneurial landscapes.