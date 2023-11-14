Olumba Obu calls on warring factions in Middle East conflict to stop

By Emma Una, CALABAR

LEADER Olumba Obu, the Spiritual Head of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star has directed all the forces involved in the current conflict in the Middle East to stop immediately.

In a statement on Tuesday to mark the 2023 manifestation of the Spiritual Head, Leader Olumba said the killing of innocent persons including women and children is unacceptable to God and therefore should be brought to a stop.

“Those supporting and carrying out the slaughtering of innocent civilians including women and children must stop or brace up to face the consequences of their action. The wrath and indignation of God shall soon come upon anyone who does not give peace a chance,” Obu stated in the statement.

He said God is the creator of all mankind be it of whatever race, creed, colour or gender therefore no one has the right to take the life of anyone like the current killings in the Middle East and should therefore stop or face the wrath of God.

Obu also raised his voice against the violence and corruption in Nigeria and directed immediate change of attitude by all and sundry.

“Now is the time for all Nigerians to eschew violence, forgive one another and embrace love; that is the only path to enduring peace. Every leader must therefore rise above ethnicity, prejudice and corruption

“Everyone should know that no amount of violence, killing and agitation can solve any problem. Every Nigerian must know that this is the physical abode of God and those who perpetrate violence and corruption, the wrath of God will soon come upon them,” he said.

Leader Olumba listed his contributions to the economy, educational, employment and tourism sectors in Cross River State and Nigeria as a whole, saying such is what is expected of individuals and organisations and not violence.

“Olumba is the highest employer of labour in Cross River State by establishing organisations and institutions which create jobs. The Mother Elizabeth Redeemed Home which sits on eight plots of land with a capacity of four hundred beds with modern facilities for children is inarguably one of the biggest orphanages in Nigeria. Olumba has established primary and secondary schools,” he added.

He said in addition, he sponsors students on scholarships to the United Kingdom, United States, Russia and China annually.