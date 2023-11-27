Old students donate N50m building projects to Methodist School

… To raise another N20m for other projects

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Old Students Association of Methodist High School, Idanre, in Ondo state, has handed over N50 million for building projects to the school.



Speaking during the handing over of the building projects to the school and the reunion of students of 1985 to 2022 sets, the chairman of the ceremony, Dr Dokun Dairo, lamented the poor quality of education in the country.

The old students also organized an N20m fundraising.

Dr Dairo, while speaking on the quality of education in the country, said “we are having a problem with maintaining the quality of education because the government alone cannot fund education.

” We need other stakeholders in funding education, our government needs to come out that they don’t have enough wherewithal to fund education, especially tertiary education.

” Government should focus on primary and secondary education as well as vocational education while they allow the private sectors and private stakeholders to invest in tertiary education.

“The government needs to help us regulate quality by setting up standards for teachers’ qualities, infrastructure and size of the school before it can be called secondary school or primary school.

On the projects handed over to the school, the chairman said that ” the project cost over N50 million because it was done through direct labour.

“By the estimate of the surveyor and the engineers if we’re to contract this out it probably would have cost about N150 million but it was built by direct labour, the project management was done by us.

“Before now a lot of our old students have been using their influence to help the school to maintain infrastructure and adding infrastructure to the school.

” One of our old students helped us facilitate a block of six classrooms and then another member of our association also helped to facilitate the tarring of the parking lot in the school as well as the channelisation of roads.

The Chairman of the occasion, who is the President General of Idanre Development Assembly (IDA), Chief Anthony Omolola, enjoined other well-to-do sons and daughters of the ldanre to prioritize the development of the community.

Omolola urged other Old Students Associations to emulate the gesture and the selfless performance of those of Methodist High School, Idanre.

The traditional ruler, the Owa of Idanre Kingdom, Oba Frederick Adegunle Aroloye, Arubiefin, described the gesture of the old students as unprecedented.

Speaking through the Neren of Idanre Land, High Chief Rufus Akinnawonu the monarch, appealed to other old student associations to give back to their alma maters.