Okunola, Ayodele, Lulu Briggs others bag award

By Rita Okoye

It was the gathering of crémé dela crémé from around the globe at the House of Lords, London, United Kingdom on November 24, 2023 who came in their numbers to witness this year’s edition of Euroknowledge Leadership and Philanthropy Forum.

Themed “Leadership Role in Nation Building, ” the event which was filled with top diginitries from all walks of life, began with a red-carpet reception, setting the stage for an unforgettable day of glamour and recognition.

The Euroknowledge Awards showcased a diverse range of categories, honoring the best in Leadership and Philanthropy. Each award represented a mark of distinction in its respective field, and the winners stood out for their exceptional contributions and dedication.

Among the highlights of the day was the presentation of the prestigious ” Euroknowledge Leadership Award of Excellence”, to High Chief Habeeb Olalekan Okunola OFR, MON who is a Nigerian entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. Chief Habeeb currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of TILT Group, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Nigeria with diversified investments spanning key business sectors of the African economy, including energy, construction, engineering, agriculture, and technology.

Euroknowledge also recognized Chief Dumo Owukori Lulu-Briggs with the “Euroknowledge Visionary Leadership Award”. Chief Dumo Owukori Lulu-Briggs

is the visionary Chairman of Platform Petroleum Limited, an esteemed indigenous Oil and Gas enterprise, and its thriving subsidiary companies. His leadership extends to DLB Marine Limited, Bluewave’s Marine and Construction Company Limited, and numerous other prominent entities within the Oil, Gas, and Marine sectors.

Other Awardees include; Amb. Dr. Jonathan Ojadah, the Global President of International Peace and Governance Council (IPGC), Atlanta, USA and the Chartered Institute of Peace and Governance (CIPG), Texas, USA, Dalton Grant, a two-time Commonwealth Gold Medalist and Captain of the British Athletic team, Dr Jude A. Oben, an accomplished clinician scientist and leading consultant in gastroenterology and hepatology, Prof. Alastair Sutcliffe, a Professor of General Paediatrics Population, Policy & Practice, Alistair Soyode, Founder of BEN TV, Dr. Shafiq Choudary, the CEO/European Managing Director of Tetris Pharma and Suryakant Jadva who is a Philanthropist.

In his keynote address, Dean Russell who is a Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom said ” As a Member of Parliament, I have been trying to build on the work that others have been doing and have been inspired by the work of the people who you see today at the Euroknowledge event.

One of such persons is Lord John Bird who has done so much around tackling homelessness.

This is why as a member of Parliament, during the pandemic, I worked with various charities to encouraged the government to get everybody off the street “

He concluded by saying ” When thinking about the event today, and listening to all these wonderful speakers, think about the hope you can share to people around you”.

Her Excellency, Mrs. Olayinka Fayomi who doubles as Chairperson, Euroknowledge Limited and Founder, Foreign Investment Network (FIN) appreciated those who made it to the epoch event. She said ” Euroknowledge believes in the transformative power of visionary leadership to guide nations towards prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainability”

According to her, her organisation was honoured to host the gathering of leaders, visionaries, and philanthropists dedicated to driving positive change and making a lasting impact on various communities across the globe.

Some of those who gave some high-powered speech of the day were, Mona Das, former US Senator, Craig Sams, Founder Green and Black Chocolate and CarboGold , Mirela Sula, Founder & CEO of Global Woman Magazine & Global Woman Club amongst others.