Okotie-Eboh calls for peace in Itsekiri Nation

Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh

Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, the founder of Progressive Alliance Movement (PAM) and son of late Okotie-Eboh, Nigeria’s first Minister of Finance has called on the Itsekiri people to maintain the spirit of hope and positivity despite the recent happenings in the Kingdom that tend to undermine law and order in the society.

Okotie-Eboh, who was reacting to the ongoing protest at Ugborodo, said the road ahead is rough and tough, so there is a need for the Itsekiri people to Prioritize collective growth before personal interest.

He said the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, is not initiated to bring division but rather development, noting that People who don’t mean well for the tribe should and must rethink because posterity will do them well.

“We should not destroy what our ancestors have sowed for the Iwere nation.

“It is a shame that we have degenerated to the level where Mr. Alex Eyengho will be raising false alarm that Mr. Esimaje Brikkins and others gave instructions to the Navy Commander to open fire on the protesters.

“ We must remember that we are all brothers irrespective of factions and interests because the world is watching “ he added.