Okomu rewards 102 employees with items

By Victor Otigbu

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc has rewarded One Hundred and Two (102) employees of the company with various items for their loyal services to the company in the Okomu 2023 Long Service Awards.

While congratulating the recipients, the managing director, Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC, Dr. Graham Hefer said the annual award is in appreciation of the dedication of the worker to duties over the past years.

“Today, we congratulate the awardees and hope that this award will spur you to be a role model to the younger workers having known the intricacies of the company. Okomu is a successful company and a force to reckon with among agricultural companies in Africa, because of your dedication and commitment”.

Dr. Hefer revealed that of the 102 recipients, 60 are junior staff, 13 senior staff, and 29 are outsourced workers. “Today 35 junior staff will be receiving a medium-sized Thermocol freezer having spent 15 years in the service of the company, 19 junior staff will receive 21 inches LG coloured television having spent 20 years, while 6 junior employees will receive a settee and four chair dining table having spent 25 years in the company”.

He further revealed that in the senior staff categories, 2 senior who have spent 15 years in the company will receive 29 inches LG coloured televisions, 7 staff who have spent 20 years in the company will receive 5 KVA generating sets while 4 senior staff who have served the company for 25 years will receive a complete set of full cover upholster sitting room and bedroom furniture.

Dr. Hefer noted that management will not relent in its resolve to always improve on the welfare of the employees and urged the award recipients to always be ambassadors of the company at all times.

The Okomu chapter chairman of the Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) Comr. Kennedy Onyesom represented by his deputy, Comr. Monday Osayande appreciated the management for always rewarding excellence, dedication and innovative employees adding that this will snowball into an increased productivity of the workforce.

He also called on the employees, especially the award recipients, to reciprocate the gesture of management by redoubling their commitments to the service of the company.

Some of the beneficiaries of the award including Mr. Sunday Omorogbe, and Isoken Ediohon appreciated management for the annual recognition of service to the company, stressing that this has had a positive impact on the attitude of the workers, as every new employee looks forward to receiving this award.

“It has not been easy, I want to commend the management who has aside catering for our welfare and also given us the enabling working environment that has made us excel in our various fields of endeavour”.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, we know that much is expected of us and we will not fail to at all times contribute our quota in ensuring that Okomu remains the pride of the agricultural sector in Nigeria”.

The Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC currently has three (3) concessions in Edo State with four lines of oil palm production and producing at a capacity 135 tons of palm oil per hour and is currently the biggest Agricultural company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and consistently gives investors good returns.

Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc is known for its commitment to responsible agricultural practices and places priority on environmental sustainability, local and rural development, as well as improving the livelihood of its employees and neighbouring communities.