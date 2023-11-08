Oilserv participates as sponsor of IATF 2023 today

.Targets expansion in Africa market

Nigeria’s foremost EPCIC giant, have yesterday, confirmed their participation as a key sponsor of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2023} scheduled to be held from November 9th to November 15th, 2023, in Cairo, Egypt.

The company, in a statement made available to Vanguard, said the event will offer the opportunity to showcase its competence in engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) from an indigenous African operator’s perspective.

The Chairman of Oilserv Group, Engr. (Dr.} Emeka Okwvuosa, CON, stated that the trade fair would provide a venue for taking advantage of the African market, which is sure to provide commercial prospects. “It is crucial for Oilserv, a Nigerian energy firm with plans to grow its clientele throughout Africa and beyond, to take part in the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF). By showcasing our capabilities and expertise at the fair, we aim to attract potential partners and investors who can help us tap into the vast unrealized potential of the African market. This event will not only allow us to establish new business connections but also strengthen existing relationships with key stakeholders in the industry.”

According to the Oilserv boss, the company’s top management team will be on the ground at the event to leverage on prospect the IATF will offer to showcase her expertise, extensive experience, and track record with a view to enhancing the company’s credibility in new African markets as well as to attract potential investment and partners.” Ultimately, participation in the IATF aligns perfectly with Oilserv’s strategic growth plans,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the IATF is a pan-African business-to-business (B2B) cross-sector trade fair. Its primary purpose is to serve as a pivotal platform for African buyers and sellers to convene and explore various business opportunities.

It goes beyond being just a regional event, as it also draws the attention of investors and trade organizations from around the world. The central theme for IATF2023 is “Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA,” which places a strong focus on recognizing and seizing growth opportunities within intraAfrican cross-border trade and investments.