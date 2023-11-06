Oil theft: ‘Why Nigeria’s pipelines are susceptible to attacks’

-Records 7,143 breaks in 5years

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

With Nigeria’s oil export curtailed by massive pipeline vandalism and oil theft, the Chairman/GCEO, Oilserve Group, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa has blamed obsolete pipeline systems that lack the latest monitoring technology for the constant attacks on the crude oil pipelines across the Niger Delta region.

Engr. Okwuosa who disclosed this at the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference organized by the Energy and Corporate Africa and Pipelines Professionals Association of Nigeria in Abuja yesterday said most times, pipeline operators in the country have had to rely on physical presence to monitor and secure the pipelines.

The conference has the theme: Bolstering regulations, technology and security for growth.

According to him, “Most of the problems we have with the crude oil pipeline delivery systems is that when we talk about crude oil theft it is not just about the trunk lines which are the major pipelines that deliver to export terminals, it is about protecting from the wellhead.

“From the wellheads you have the flow lines and those flow lines deliver to collection points. All those are susceptible to attacks. The major problem is that some of these flow lines were built decades ago and they were built not with the technologies we have now. Most of them do not have a fibre optic detection system and so you have to depend on physical protection”, he added.

Dr Okuosa noted that while modern pipelines being built in the country are installed with the technology to monitor them, the older systems need to be upgraded or replaced entirely.

In his keynote address, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji said the country recorded a total of 7,143 pipelines in five years between 2017 and 2021.

Dr Orji pointed out that oil theft and losses have become a national emergency that poses a serious threat to oil exploration and exploitation with huge negative consequences on economic growth, business prospects and profit earnings by oil companies.

“NEITI has put in the public domain empirical data of oil theft and losses at 619.7 million barrels of crude, valued at $46.16 billion or N16.25 trillion between 2009 and 2020. In addition, Nigeria lost 4.2 billion litres of petroleum products from refineries, valued at $1.84 billion at the rate of 1440,000 barrels per day, from 2009 to 2018.

“Thus, the total value of crude losses between 2009 and 2020 is higher than the size of the country’s foreign reserves and almost ten times Nigeria’s oil savings in Excess Crude Account”, he stated.

Also speaking, the Speaker, of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas stressed the importance of securing the nation’s crude oil pipelines, adding that increasing oil production has become a national priority.

Hon. Abbas who was represented by the Chairman, of the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, said curbing oil theft will improve oil exports and earn the government more revenue that would lead to a reduction in budget deficits.