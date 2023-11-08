Oil & Gas, Manufacturing get 55.5% of loans in H1‘23

•As banks reduce lending to Education, Mining & Quarrying

By Babajide Komolafe, Economy Editor

Two sectors, Oil and Gas, and the manufacturing sectors dominated banks’ lending in the first half of the year, H1’23, accounting for 55.5 per cent of the N8.03 trillion increase in loans during the period.

The Oil and Gas sector got the largest share of N3.09 trillion representing 38.8 per cent of fresh loans in H1’23, followed by the Manufacturing sector which received N1.42 trillion or 17.5 per cent.

Vanguard analysis of the Sectoral Distribution of Credit by Deposit Money Banks published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN in the Statistical Bulletin for the second quarter of the year, Q2’23, revealed that the financial sector received the 3rd largest share of banks’ loans in H1’23.

Comprising Finance, Insurance and Capital Market, the sector received N837 billion or 10.4 per cent of the new loans in H1’23.

Trade and General Commerce received N670 billion representing 8.3 per cent while the Information, Communication and Technology sector received N517 billion representing 6.4 per cent of new loans in H1’23.

General Services and Constructions received N398 billion and 348 billion respectively representing 5.0 per cent and 4.3 per cent of new loans in H1’23.

The Power and Energy sector received N287 billion representing 3.6 per cent while the public sector (government) received N125 billion representing 1.6 per cent of new loans in H1’23.

In contrast to the above trend, banks reduced lending to the Mining & Quarrying sector by 16.6 per cent or N502 million in H1’23, as lending to the sector dropped to N29.59 billion as the end of June from N30.09 billion at the beginning of the year.

Similarly, lending to the Education sector dropped by 11 per cent to N84.19 billion at the end June from N94.4 billion at the beginning of the year.

Commenting on the above development, Head of Equity Research, FBNQuest Securities Limited, Tunde Abidoye said: “A sizable chunk of oil and gas and manufacturing loans are denominated in US dollars. As such, the growth in banks’ exposure to both sectors was largely driven by the 40 per cent devaluation of the naira, following the CBN’s floating of the currency in June 2023.”

On the decline in lending to education, mining & quarrying sectors, Abidoye, said, “Given the elevated interest rate environment, I suspect that banks may have made a strategic decision to tighten their risk management criteria, and reduce exposure to so called “risker sectors” of the economy. Credit demand from those sectors may have also reduced due to the high interest rates on loans.”

Noting that the growth in banks’ lending may not persist, Abidoye said: “the high interest rate environment may eventually start to take a toll on banks’ lending to the real sector. Businesses, particularly SMEs, may decide to delay their investment decisions due to the high rate of interest. Delayed investment decisions will result in a slow down of gross fixed capital formation (capital expenditure) and ultimately lead to lower Gross Domestic Growth, GDP growth.”