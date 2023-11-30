Ogun to sign MoU with OPS on Olokola Deep Seaport

By James Ogunnaike

THE Ogun State government and the Organised Private Sector, OPS, have concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on the construction of the Olokola Deep Seaport, located in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known during a breakfast meeting with the Chief Executive Officers of the OPS in Abeokuta.

Governor Abiodun noted that the construction of the Olokola seaport would provide another opportunity for companies in the state to move their goods and equipment.

He said: “I want to share with you the fact that whilst we are talking about our road, rail and air transport, we will be signing very soon a Memorandum of Understanding with the private sector players for the construction of our seaport in Olokola.

“This is another giant step to ensure that we enable businesses to continue to thrive in our state.”

The governor said that his administration is working towards putting an end to the multiplicity of taxes in the state, adding that the reforms already put in place by the Ogun State Inland Revenue Service would put pay to the issue.