Ogun: Mother in Police net for allegedly killing her newborn baby

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 21-year-old mother identified as Esther Ojuko, for allegedly killing her newborn baby girl in Sango-Ota area of Ogun State.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday after residents of the Oyede Avenue Plaza in Sango-Ota discovered the decomposing body of a newborn baby in their neighborhood.

A reliable source told our Correspondent that the suspect, who was believed to have delivered the baby alive, allegedly killed her by wrapping the baby in a sack and throwing her into a nearby compound.

It was gathered that when a stench dominated the area, some residents began combing the surroundings to find out the source of the unpleasant smell.

It was later discovered that the stench was emanating from a sack behind a compound in the area.

Upon discovery, one of the residents, identified simply as Ogunmuyiwa, was said to have approached the Sango-Ota Police Division to report the incident.

A police source said the mother might be mentally unbalanced at the time of the crime.

Spokesperson of the State Police command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident said the mother had been arrested.

“The mother is in our custody for suspected murder. We have begun a full investigation into the circumstances behind her action. In the meantime, the deceased baby has been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy,” she said.